The SNP could be on course to win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland, according to an exit poll published as voting ends in the UK general election.

If the forecast is correct, it would see the SNP win 20 more seats than the 35 it won in 2017.

The poll, carried out on behalf of the BBC, ITV and Sky News, also suggests the Conservatives could win 368 seats, Labour 191 and the Lib Dems 13.

That would mean the Conservatives would have an overall majority of 86.

The predicted result would be a remarkable success for the SNP, and would see the party return a similar number of MPs to the historic 56 it won in the 2015 general election.

It would also potentially add weight to SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's demands for a second independence referendum, which she wants to hold next year.

Ms Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, tweeted that the exit poll suggests it could be a "good night" for SNP, but she cautioned that "it is just an exit poll and there are many marginals, so let's just wait and see".

She added: "What it indicates UK wide though is grim".

The UK government's cabinet minister, Michael Gove, has already said he does not believe that another independence referendum is inevitable, despite the SNP's strong showing in the exit poll.

The exit poll also predicts that the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson would lose her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP.

The first general election results are due before midnight, with the final total expected to be known by Friday lunchtime.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said that if the exit poll figures are broadly correct then Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get the backing he needs in Parliament to take the UK out of the EU next month.

It would be the biggest Conservative victory since 1987 and Labour's worst result since 1935, the poll suggests, with the party forecast to lose 71 seats.

This has been a remarkable election campaign, unprecedented given the nature of the contest - with Brexit and independence and huge fundamental issues at play.

And this is quite a remarkable exit poll.

We have to put in all the caveats - these are real voters in real polling stations who have really voted and given their views to pollsters as they came out, but this is only a sample - it can't be drilling down to be 100% accurate.

Before the election Ruth Davidson said she would go skinny dipping in Loch Ness if the SNP won 50 seats.

If the exit poll is right, she'd better get to the banks of the loch.

An increase of 20 seats would put the SNP nearly to the level they were at in 2015, and give Nicola Sturgeon the mandate to demand a further independence referendum.

What is an exit poll?

In the exit poll. voters are asked to fill in a mock ballot paper as they leave the polling station, indicating how they have just voted.

The exit poll was conducted by Ipsos Mori at 144 polling stations, with 22,790 interviews.

Exit polls have proved to be very accurate in recent years. It correctly predicted a hung Parliament in 2017, with no overall winner, and in 2015 it predicted the Conservatives would be the largest party.

