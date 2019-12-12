Image caption Wrexham has been one of the first to declare in the past and the seat was vacated by Labour's Ian Lucas

The polls have closed across Wales for the third UK general election in less than five years and exit polls have suggested a large Conservative win.

People have been voting to choose MPs in 40 Welsh constituencies.

About 2.2 million adults were eligible to vote in Wales, with a 68% turnout at the last election two years ago.

The first results from Wales are expected to be declared after midnight where a number of seats could change hands.

According to exit polls, the Tories appear on course to take 368 seats, 50 more than the last election.

In Wales, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South, Delyn, Bridgend, and Alyn and Deeside are forecast to turn blue.

Labour is forecast to take an estimated 191 seats, down 71 from the 2017 poll.

Plaid Cymru is forecast to take three seats, down one.

Paul Davies, the Conservative leader in the Welsh assembly, said: "People want to see Brexit delivered and that's why they have come out to vote for us, if this poll is correct."

Senior Welsh Conservative AM David Melding said the exit poll was "remarkable".

He added: "We will now find out what sort of leader Boris is capable of becoming."

Vaughan Gething, Welsh Labour health minister, said if the exit poll was borne out it would be a "bad night for the Labour party" and "a bad night for the country".

The pro-EU politician said voters had seen both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn as "marmite".

"We did understand that traditional Labour voters, older Labour voters, had a real issue voting Labour in this election," he said.

Welsh Labour's international relations minister Eluned Morgan tweeted that if the exit poll was correct "we are in mega trouble" and shadow Welsh secretary Christina Rees said the election was "always going to be challenging in difficult weather".

Image caption Counting is taking place in Monmouth which has been a safe Conservative seat

However, Plaid Cymru AM Delyth Jewell struck a note of caution, saying two of the seats the party was defending were ultra-marginal.

"I would have liked to have seen us having more seats, but we always knew this was going to be difficult," she said.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Baroness Randerson said the exit poll was "obviously disappointing".

"When we've been canvassing it seemed at times like an unpopularity contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn," she added.

Other seats that could change hands include Ynys Mon, Arfon, Brecon and Radnorshire, and Gower.

Prof Laura McAllister, from Cardiff University, speaking on the BBC Wales Election 2019 programme, said: "There's irony here if these results do play out. Labour might be looking at having the bulk of its MPs in the south Wales valleys - the part of Wales which is most resistant to Jeremy Corbyn.

"It will be interesting how that plays out for the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, who is himself a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn."