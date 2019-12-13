Image copyright NATURE PHOTOGRAPHERS LTD / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO Image caption Bad weather conditions have prevented ballot papers from being collected

The count in one of the most marginal seats in the country has been delayed due to bad weather.

Votes from the Isles of Scilly off Cornwall cannot be counted until the papers have been collected by boat and taken to the largest island, St Mary's.

The collection - which was due to take place at 01:00 GMT - has been delayed due to strong gales.

Cornwall Council said it would decide at 05:45 whether a helicopter or boat would collect the papers.

It said the decision was still very much "weather-dependent".

The Isles of Scilly form part of the St Ives constituency, and the votes from the smaller islands are added to the numbers from the rest of the constituency.

The result from St Mary's is phoned through to the count at the Carn Brea Leisure Centre in Camborne.

The St Ives constituency is frequently one of the last to declare in the country, and in 2015 it was the final result announced.

The islands have an electorate of 1,660, and the seat was settled by 312 votes in 2017 when the Conservatives won.

Following the 2017 election, Cornwall Council was given a directive by the Electoral Commission to improve "timeliness of declarations".

