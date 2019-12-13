Image caption Ian Levy thanked Boris Johnson after his shock win

The Conservatives have taken Blyth Valley which has been Labour since it was created in 1950, in the first shock result of the general election.

Ian Levy got 17,440 votes, beating the Labour candidate by more than 700 votes.

The seat has previously been held by Labour or Independent Labour.

However, Labour has held on to all other declared seats, including Houghton and Sunderland South, but in all cases with a reduced majority.

Blyth Valley's former incumbent, Ronnie Campbell, stood down after more than 30 years.

Speaking after the Blyth Valley result, Mr Levy thanked his team, his wife, the people of the former mining area and Boris Johnson.

"This is a huge responsibility I have taken on," he said.

"I will be going to London on the train on Monday... we're going to get Brexit done and build a strong economy for the UK."

Newcastle Central was the first seat to declare, with Labour's Chi Onwurah holding on to the seat.

Labour also held on to Newcastle East, Newcastle North, Sunderland Central, and Washington and Sunderland West.

Bridget Phillipson was returned for Houghton and Sunderland South with a majority down from 12,341 in 2017 to 3,115.

"The Labour Party was founded to advance the interests of working people and we are failing in that mission if we don't secure the confidence of enough working people in the country to form a government," she said.

Result for Blyth Valley

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 42.7% LAB Labour 40.9% BRX The Brexit Party 8.3% LD Liberal Democrat 5.3% GRN Green 2.8% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained BRX The Brexit Party +8.3 Gained

CON Conservative +5.4 Gained

LD Liberal Democrat +0.7 Gained

GRN Green +0.6 Gained

LAB Labour -15.0 Lost

