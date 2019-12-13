Election 2019

UK results

After 292 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 145 107 21 5 5 9
Change +25 -31 +7 -1 -1 +1

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    BBC Forecast: Con 357 seats, Lab 201, Lib Dems 13, SNP 55, Plaid 4, Green 1, Brexit 0, Others 19
  2. LATEST
    Find the result forecast for your seat
  3. RESULT
    03:24 Hertfordshire North East CON HOLD
  4. RESULT
    03:24 Bristol North West LAB HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

General election 2019: Labour hold Swansea West and Llanelli

  • 13 December 2019
Geraint Davies Image copyright Geraint Davies/Welsh Labour
Image caption Geraint Davies held the seat with a reduced majority

Labour's Geraint Davies has held Swansea West for the party with a decreased majority of 8,116.

The sitting MP polled 18,492, down from 22,278 in the 2017 election.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.

Turnout in the constituency was down by 2.8 percentage points to 62.8%. Conservative James Price came second with 10,377.

Over in Llanelli, Mr Davies' Labour colleague Nia Griffith, the party's shadow defence secretary, also retained her seat, although with a drop of 11.3% in her share of the vote.

She took 16,125 votes over the Conservative's Tamara Reay on 11,455.

The story was repeated in Swansea East, where Labour's Carolyn Harris held the seat with 17,405 over Denise Howard's 9,435.

Stephen Kinnock, who earlier warned Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would have to consider his position, held Aberavon for the party with 17,008 votes.

Image copyright Nia Griffith/Welsh Labour
Image caption Nia Griffith held the seat in Llanelli

Wales

After 29 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    16 seats
    , -6 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    9 seats
    , +6 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    4 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

If you cannot see the graphic click here.

Find a constituency

More on this story