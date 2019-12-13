Image copyright Geraint Davies/Welsh Labour Image caption Geraint Davies held the seat with a reduced majority

Labour's Geraint Davies has held Swansea West for the party with a decreased majority of 8,116.

The sitting MP polled 18,492, down from 22,278 in the 2017 election.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.

Turnout in the constituency was down by 2.8 percentage points to 62.8%. Conservative James Price came second with 10,377.

Over in Llanelli, Mr Davies' Labour colleague Nia Griffith, the party's shadow defence secretary, also retained her seat, although with a drop of 11.3% in her share of the vote.

She took 16,125 votes over the Conservative's Tamara Reay on 11,455.

The story was repeated in Swansea East, where Labour's Carolyn Harris held the seat with 17,405 over Denise Howard's 9,435.

Stephen Kinnock, who earlier warned Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would have to consider his position, held Aberavon for the party with 17,008 votes.

Image copyright Nia Griffith/Welsh Labour Image caption Nia Griffith held the seat in Llanelli

Wales After 29 of 40 seats Labour LAB 16 seats , -6 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 9 seats , +6 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 4 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

If you cannot see the graphic click here.