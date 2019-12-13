Image caption The Conservatives took Redcar from Labour with a swing of more than 15%

The Conservatives have taken four key seats in the North East, including Bishop Auckland which had been a Labour since it was created in 1935.

Redcar, which had a swing of more than 15%, Darlington and Stockton South were also taken from Labour.

However, Labour did retain Middlesbrough and Stockton North with reduced majorities.

It also held Hartlepool, which was heavily targeted by the Brexit Party, with its chairman Richard Tice as a candidate.

Bishop Auckland was high on the Conservative's target list as it voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum by a healthy majority, and Labour's Helen Goodman supported the remain campaign.

With 16,105 votes she was beaten by Dehenna Davison who got 24,067.

Image caption The Conservatives had a majority of more than 5,000 in Stockton South

Redcar was a surprise Tory win, where Jacob Young's 18,811 votes beat Anna Turley's result by more than 3,500.

In Stockton South, Conservative Matt Vickers gained 27,764 votes, beating Paul Williams by more than 5,000 votes.

In Darlington, Peter Gibson beat Labour's shadow Brexit spokeswoman Jenny Chapman by 3,294 votes. The seat had held by Labour since 1992.

In Middlesbrough, Labour's shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald beat Conservative Ruth Betson by 8,390 votes, 5,483 votes less than the majority at the 2017 election.

Analysis

By Richard Moss, BBC Look North Political Editor

It is becoming crystal clear that Labour have had a catastrophic night in the North East of England.

The Conservatives are winning in places they've never won before, and in places even they probably didn't expect to win.

The party threw its resources into its top targets - Bishop Auckland, Darlington and Stockton South. Two of those are already in the bag.

What's remarkable though is the Tory performance in other seats. The party deliberately didn't divert too much effort into the next tier of potential targets.

Yet some are falling, and some have become highly marginal.

Wansbeck - the location of the last mine to close in the North East - came close to falling.

Ian Levy became the first Conservative MP to be elected in another former mining seat - Blyth Valley.

The tectonic plates are shifting.

Is this a long term shift? Or are Labour voters lending Boris Johnson their votes to get Brexit over the line?

Either way, the North East is going to play a key role in tonight's Tory victory.