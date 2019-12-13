Election 2019

General election 2019: First female Tory MP wins Wrexham

  • 13 December 2019
Sarah Atherton Image copyright Sarah Atherton

Sarah Atherton has become the first female Conservative MP in Wales after winning the Labour stronghold of Wrexham.

Ms Atherton won the seat, previously held by Labour since 1931, with a majority of more than 2,000.

The result was the start of a hat-trick of blows delivered by the Tories on Labour in north east Wales.

James Davies snatched Vale of Clwyd while Simon Baynes polled first in Clwyd South.

Wrexham was guaranteed to have a new MP after Ian Lucas decided to step down however Ms Atherton is the constituency's first Tory MP and said she was "delighted and privileged".

She added: "The people of Wrexham wanted Brexit done and delivered. I think that's why we have got a majority of 2,000 tonight."

She said she wanted a trade deal with the EU.

In Vale of Clwyd, Mr Davies polled 17,270 votes, 1,827 ahead of incumbent MP Chris Ruane with 15,443.

Mrs Jones had held Clwyd South since 2010 but Mr Baynes, mayor of Llanfyllin, took 45% of the vote while Labour saw their share fall by 9%.

Wales

After 32 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    16 seats
    , -6 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    12 seats
    , +6 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    4 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

