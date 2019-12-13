Election 2019

General Election 2019: Plaid hold Wales' most marginal seat

  • 13 December 2019
Hywel Williams Image copyright Plaid Cymru
Image caption Hywel Williams extended Plaid Cymru's hold on Arfon

Plaid Cymru has held onto the most marginal seat in Wales after winning in Arfon.

Hywel Williams held off the challenge of Labour's Steffie Williams Roberts despite the visit of leader Jeremy Corbyn last weekend.

In 2017, Plaid won the seat by just 92 votes but have polled 13,134 votes this time, extending the party's majority to almost 2,000.

Virginia Crosbie won Ynys Mon to become Wales' second female Tory MP.

Image copyright Virginia Crosbie
Image caption Former dolphin trainer Virginia Crosbie has won in Anglesey

The former dolphin trainer and maths teacher won the hotly contested seat of Anglesey with 355 of the vote, ahead of Labour (30%) and Plaid Cymru (29%).

Liz Saville Roberts held onto Dwyfor Meirionnydd ahead of the Conservatives, in second, though saw her majority trimmed to 4,740.

The result has yet to be called in Aberconwy.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election, and has already taken some seats in Wales.

