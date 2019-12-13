Image copyright Fay Jones Image caption Conservatives' Fay Jones took the seat from Jane Dodds

Fay Jones regained Brecon and Radnorshire for the Conservatives - ending Jane Dodd's Westminster career after just four months.

The Tories had never previously returned a female MP from Wales but Ms Jones became the third of the night.

It was disappointment for Ms Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who won the by-election in August.

The Conservatives also comfortably held Montgomeryshire while Plaid Cymru strengthened their hold on Ceredigion.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election having taken several seats in Wales.

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Ben Lake extended his hold in Ceredigion with 15,208 votes

Wales After 40 of 40 seats Labour LAB 22 seats , -6 seats compared to 2017

Conservative CON 14 seats , +6 seats compared to 2017

Plaid Cymru PC 4 seats , +0 seats compared to 2017

