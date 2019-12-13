Election 2019

UK results

After 583 of 650 seats declared
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 317 193 44 8 8 13
Change +41 -53 +12 - -2 +2

General election 2019: Tories re-take Brecon and Radnorshire

  • 13 December 2019
Fay Jones Image copyright Fay Jones
Image caption Conservatives' Fay Jones took the seat from Jane Dodds

Fay Jones regained Brecon and Radnorshire for the Conservatives - ending Jane Dodd's Westminster career after just four months.

The Tories had never previously returned a female MP from Wales but Ms Jones became the third of the night.

It was disappointment for Ms Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who won the by-election in August.

The Conservatives also comfortably held Montgomeryshire while Plaid Cymru strengthened their hold on Ceredigion.

The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election having taken several seats in Wales.

Image copyright Plaid Cymru
Image caption Ben Lake extended his hold in Ceredigion with 15,208 votes

Wales

After 40 of 40 seats

  • Labour
    22 seats
    , -6 seats compared to 2017
  • Conservative
    14 seats
    , +6 seats compared to 2017
  • Plaid Cymru
    4 seats
    , +0 seats compared to 2017

