General election 2019: Tories re-take Brecon and Radnorshire
Fay Jones regained Brecon and Radnorshire for the Conservatives - ending Jane Dodd's Westminster career after just four months.
The Tories had never previously returned a female MP from Wales but Ms Jones became the third of the night.
It was disappointment for Ms Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, who won the by-election in August.
The Conservatives also comfortably held Montgomeryshire while Plaid Cymru strengthened their hold on Ceredigion.
The Conservative Party is predicted to win the election having taken several seats in Wales.
Wales
After 40 of 40 seats
-
Labour22 seats, -6 seats compared to 2017
-
Conservative14 seats, +6 seats compared to 2017
-
Plaid Cymru4 seats, +0 seats compared to 2017
