Image caption Robert Buckland, left, and Justin Tomlinson

The Conservatives have held Swindon's two seats with increased majorities.

Justin Tomlinson has been re-elected as the MP for Swindon North; while Robert Buckland, who is justice secretary, held Swindon South.

In Swindon North, Mr Tomlinson beat Labour's Kate Linnegar by 16,171 votes, 7,836 more votes than the majority at the 2017 election.

In Swindon South Mr Buckland polled 26,536 votes, ahead of Labour's Sarah Church on 19,911 votes.

Stan Pajak, Liberal Democrat, got 4,299 votes. The turnout was 69.77%.

Exit poll 'great'

Mr Tomlinson said he was "in shock" and got "quite emotional" during his acceptance speech.

"The exit poll was great so I came here expecting to be re-elected on the back of that," he said.

"But this is beyond my wildest dreams, this is the most votes ever secured, the biggest majority and the largest share of the vote."

In Swindon North, Katie Critchlow of the Liberal Democrats came third and the Green Party's Andy Bentley came fourth.