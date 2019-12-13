Image caption Zarah Sultana became a new MP for Labour with a majority of 401 in Coventry South

Labour has held on to its seats in Warwickshire and Coventry with reduced majorities on a night the Conservatives won constituencies around the country.

Matt Western was re-elected for Warwick and Leamington with his majority cut to 789, beating Conservative Jack Rankin.

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, the Tories have held their seats, with most seeing increased majorities.

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour had a "very disappointing night" and he would not fight a future election.

Jeremy Wright was re-elected for the Conservatives in Kenilworth and Southam, with a majority of 20,353, an increase of 2,277 votes since 2017.

In Nuneaton, Marcus Jones secured 27,390 votes and increased his majority by 8,405.

Mark Pawsey and Craig Tracey were re-elected for Rugby and Warwickshire North respectively.

Image caption Marcus Jones (centre with rosette) was among Conservative winners celebrating the results

Nadhim Zahawi was re-elected as Stratford-upon-Avon's Conservative MP. He secured more than 60% of the vote - 33,343 votes compared with 13,371 for Labour's Dominic Skinner who came second.

However, Labour held Coventry South with Zarah Sultana becoming a new MP with a majority of 401, down from a majority of 7,947 for the party last time.

Another new MP, Taiwo Owatemi, held Coventry North West for Labour, with a majority of 208 over Conservative candidate Clare Golby. Labour had a majority of 8,580 in the 2017 election.

Colleen Fletcher was re-elected as the Labour MP for Coventry North East but saw her majority cut from 15,580 to 7,692.

