Image caption James Grundy is the new MP for Leigh

The Conservatives have gained Leigh in Greater Manchester - a seat held by Labour for almost 100 years.

James Grundy has been named as the new MP for the constituency after securing a 1,965 majority.

There was a 12% swing to the Conservatives, ousting previous MP Jo Platt - shadow cabinet minister responsible for cyber security.

She had taken over from Andy Burnham, now Greater Manchester's mayor, who had a 14,000 majority as recently as 2015.

Prior to the result being announced, Ms Platt said if the exit poll predicting a large Conservative majority became a reality it would be a "traumatic night" for Labour.

Leigh had had a Labour MP since 1922, before which the seat was held by the Liberal Party.

Shortly after the result was announced, Mr Grundy said: "It's hard to believe I have two letters after my name - wow, what an honour."

Leigh results

Vote share Party % share CON Conservative 45.3% LAB Labour 41.1% BRX The Brexit Party 6.7% LD Liberal Democrat 4.8% IND Independent 1.2% UKIP UKIP 1.0% Vote share change since 2017 Lost Gained CON Conservative +9.4 Gained

BRX The Brexit Party +6.7 Gained

LD Liberal Democrat +2.8 Gained

IND Independent +1.2 Gained

UKIP UKIP -5.0 Lost

LAB Labour -15.1 Lost

