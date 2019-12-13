General election 2019: Labour lose Leigh seat to Conservatives
The Conservatives have gained Leigh in Greater Manchester - a seat held by Labour for almost 100 years.
James Grundy has been named as the new MP for the constituency after securing a 1,965 majority.
There was a 12% swing to the Conservatives, ousting previous MP Jo Platt - shadow cabinet minister responsible for cyber security.
She had taken over from Andy Burnham, now Greater Manchester's mayor, who had a 14,000 majority as recently as 2015.
Prior to the result being announced, Ms Platt said if the exit poll predicting a large Conservative majority became a reality it would be a "traumatic night" for Labour.
Leigh had had a Labour MP since 1922, before which the seat was held by the Liberal Party.
Shortly after the result was announced, Mr Grundy said: "It's hard to believe I have two letters after my name - wow, what an honour."
Leigh results
If you can't see the graphic click here
