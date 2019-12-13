Election 2019

UK results

After 602 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 330 197 45 8 8 14
Change +43 -55 +12 - -2 +2

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat to SNP
  2. RESULT
    05:07 Dagenham & Rainham LAB HOLD
  3. RESULT
    05:07 Hertfordshire South West CON HOLD
  4. RESULT
    05:06 Lewes CON HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

Totnes MP Sarah Wollaston loses seat after party switch

  • 13 December 2019
Sarah Wollaston
Image caption Sarah Wollaston was elected as a Conservative in 2017 but switched parties over Brexit

Former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston, who joined the Liberal Democrats earlier this year, has lost her Totnes seat.

It has been held by the Conservatives, with Anthony Mangnall elected.

Dr Wollaston was elected as a Tory in 2017 but switched allegiances to Change UK in February, before joining the Liberal Democrats in August.

Her agent, councillor John Birch, said she encountered "quite a lot of hostility" during the campaign.

He said one resident said he wanted to "see Sarah's head on a pike".

"I was completely shocked by what he said. It's just appalling," he added.

Dr Wollaston said she joined the Liberal Democrats because it was the best way for her to fight for the UK to remain in the EU.

She received 15,027 of the votes, which trailed the Conservatives on 27,751.

Interactive

You can enter your postcode to find out what the exit poll currently forecasts for your constituency. This may change as results come in and the forecast is updated.

Find a constituency

    If you can't see the exit poll search box, tap here.

    Related Topics

    More on this story