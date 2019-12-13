General election 2019: Shropshire Conservatives increase majorities
The Conservatives have held the "very marginal" seat of Telford with an increased majority of nearly 11,000 votes.
Lucy Allan won the seat by just 720 votes in 2017, but on Thursday secured 25,546 votes, with Labour candidate Katrina Gilman receiving 14,605.
Ms Allan, who has held the seat since 2015, said she "had not anticipated the scale of the win".
All five Shropshire constituencies voted to re-elect Tory candidates.
Ms Allan said she could not believe the results, both locally and nationally, putting the swing to the Conservatives down to Brexit and support for Boris Johnson.
"I feel I have hardly got my feet under the desk because I have had to fight three elections in a very, very marginal seat within a four-and-a-half year period," she said.
"Actually now I really want to be the MP so I can stand up properly for my constituents and do a really important job for them in parliament without having to worry about fighting a marginal seat."
In The Wrekin, Mark Pritchard almost doubled his majority to 18,726 as defended the constituency he has represented since 2005.
"Hopefully with a majority government...we can get on and deliver Brexit and get on to the people's priorities," he said.
"This is an election that I think has shown, certainly locally, that people felt frustrated that Brexit was not being delivered."
Daniel Kawczynski won back his Shrewsbury and Atcham seat with 31,021 votes, 11,217 more than second placed Labour candidate Julia Buckley.
Owen Paterson also held Shropshire North, securing 35,444 votes, a 62.7% share.
And in the south of the county, Philip Dunne was re-elected as the Conservative MP for Ludlow with a majority of 23,648 votes.
Mr Dunne, who was first elected to the seat on 2005, recently came under fire when he told his Labour rival Kuldip Sahota at a debate he was "talking through his turban".
- LAURA KUENSSBERG: Historic change?
- ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: The night's key points
- SEAT-BY-SEAT: Exit poll forecast for your seat
- EXIT POLLS: How accurate are they?
- TEST YOURSELF: Richard Osman's election night quiz
- HOUR-BY-HOUR: Your guide to election night
- WHO WON, WHERE? Results in full