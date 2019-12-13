General election 2019: Conservatives win West Bromwich East
The Conservatives have taken a number of Labour seats in the West Midlands - including that of the former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.
Mr Watson stood down in West Bromwich East ahead of the election, and the seat was won by Tory Nicola Richards.
She netted a majority of 1,593 ahead of Labour's Ibrahim Dogus.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands, the Tories gained Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South West and West Bromwich West.
Jane Stevenson took Wolverhampton North East from Emma Reynolds, who has represented the constituency since 2010, by a majority of 4,080.
In Wolverhampton South West, Tory Stuart Anderson took the seat from Eleanor Smith, who became the West Midlands' first black female MP at the last election.
The Conservatives also won West Bromwich West, a seat which had been held by Labour since it was created in 1974.
Shaun Bailey secured a majority of 3,799 votes - just over 50% of the vote.
Result for West Bromwich East
- LAURA KUENSSBERG: Historic change?
- SEAT-BY-SEAT: Exit poll forecast for your seat
- EXIT POLLS: How accurate are they?
- FIVE THINGS: What to look out for tonight?
- HOUR-BY-HOUR: Your guide to election night
- WHO WON, WHERE? Results in full