Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tom Watson stood down as West Bromwich East MP ahead of the election

The Conservatives have taken a number of Labour seats in the West Midlands - including that of the former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson.

Mr Watson stood down in West Bromwich East ahead of the election, and the seat was won by Tory Nicola Richards.

She netted a majority of 1,593 ahead of Labour's Ibrahim Dogus.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, the Tories gained Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South West and West Bromwich West.

Jane Stevenson took Wolverhampton North East from Emma Reynolds, who has represented the constituency since 2010, by a majority of 4,080.

Image caption Conservative Shaun Bailey secured a majority of 3,799 votes to win West Bromwich West

In Wolverhampton South West, Tory Stuart Anderson took the seat from Eleanor Smith, who became the West Midlands' first black female MP at the last election.

The Conservatives also won West Bromwich West, a seat which had been held by Labour since it was created in 1974.

Shaun Bailey secured a majority of 3,799 votes - just over 50% of the vote.

Result for West Bromwich East