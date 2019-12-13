Election 2019

UK results

After 315 of 650 seats declared
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 161 111 22 6 5 10
Change +27 -33 +6 - -1 +1

Election 2019: Conservatives take Blackpool South, Hyndburn and Burnley

  • 13 December 2019
Anthony Higginbotham Image copyright Anthony Higginbotham
Image caption Antony Higginbotham is the first Conservative MP in Burnley in more than 100 years

The Conservatives have gained Burnley, Blackpool South and Hyndburn in Lancashire from Labour.

Antony Higginbotham has taken Burnley from Labour's Julie Cooper, and the town has not had a Tory MP for more than 100 years.

In Blackpool South, Scott Benton took the seat from Gordon Marsden, who had been the MP since 1997.

In Hyndburn, Sara Britcliffe unseated Graham Jones, who had held the seat since 2010.

All three seats had a swing of more than 9% to the Conservatives, while the Brexit Party also picked up thousands of votes.

