The Conservatives have gained Burnley, Blackpool South and Hyndburn in Lancashire from Labour.

Antony Higginbotham has taken Burnley from Labour's Julie Cooper, and the town has not had a Tory MP for more than 100 years.

In Blackpool South, Scott Benton took the seat from Gordon Marsden, who had been the MP since 1997.

In Hyndburn, Sara Britcliffe unseated Graham Jones, who had held the seat since 2010.

All three seats had a swing of more than 9% to the Conservatives, while the Brexit Party also picked up thousands of votes.