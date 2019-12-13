Image caption Labour previously had a majority of just 48 in Crewe and Nantwich

The Conservatives have gained two seats from Labour in Cheshire.

Crewe and Nantwich saw a 7.9% swing from Labour to the Tories as Kieran Mullan took the seat from Laura Smith with an 8,508 majority.

In Warrington South, there was a 3.7% swing as Andy Carter took the seat from Faisal Rashid.

Eddisbury, Tatton, Congleton and Macclesfield stayed Conservative while Warrington North and City of Chester remain Labour.

Image caption Kieran Mullan won the seat in Crewe and Nantwich for the Conservatives

In his speech, Mr Mullan said he did not enter politics because of Brexit but this election had "become more than Brexit."

"It was about who was in charge," he said.

"Tonight people, with their democratic vote, have shown they are."