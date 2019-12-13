Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 645 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 361 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Results analysis in maps and charts
  2. LATEST
    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat to SNP
  3. RESULT
    06:35 Horsham CON HOLD
  4. RESULT
    06:33 Croydon South CON HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

Election results 2019: No change in North Yorkshire

  • 13 December 2019
Rachael Maskell
Image caption Labour retained its only seat in North Yorkshire with a reduced majority for Rachael Maskell in York Central

North Yorkshire remains a Conservative stronghold after none of its eight parliamentary constituencies changed hands.

Labour's Rachael Maskell retained the party's only seat, York Central, with a slightly reduced majority.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith retained his Skipton and Ripon seat with a 23,694 majority.

Rishi Sunak, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, was comfortably returned in Richmond with a majority of 27,210.

Andrew Jones, who was returned for the Conservatives in Harrogate and Knaresborough, said the national result echoed what he had heard from voters during the campaign.

Find a constituency

More on this story