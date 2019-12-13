Image caption Labour retained its only seat in North Yorkshire with a reduced majority for Rachael Maskell in York Central

North Yorkshire remains a Conservative stronghold after none of its eight parliamentary constituencies changed hands.

Labour's Rachael Maskell retained the party's only seat, York Central, with a slightly reduced majority.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith retained his Skipton and Ripon seat with a 23,694 majority.

Rishi Sunak, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, was comfortably returned in Richmond with a majority of 27,210.

Andrew Jones, who was returned for the Conservatives in Harrogate and Knaresborough, said the national result echoed what he had heard from voters during the campaign.