Election results 2019: No change in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire remains a Conservative stronghold after none of its eight parliamentary constituencies changed hands.
Labour's Rachael Maskell retained the party's only seat, York Central, with a slightly reduced majority.
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith retained his Skipton and Ripon seat with a 23,694 majority.
Rishi Sunak, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, was comfortably returned in Richmond with a majority of 27,210.
Andrew Jones, who was returned for the Conservatives in Harrogate and Knaresborough, said the national result echoed what he had heard from voters during the campaign.
- LAURA KUENSSBERG: Historic change?
- SEAT-BY-SEAT: Exit poll forecast for your seat
- EXIT POLLS: How accurate are they?
- FIVE THINGS: What to look out for tonight?
- HOUR-BY-HOUR: Your guide to election night
- WHO WON, WHERE? Results in full