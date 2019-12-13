The Conservatives are set for a significant majority after taking more than 50 seats from Labour.

They have won seats in traditional Labour heartlands across northern England and Wales, including Workington, Great Grimsby and Bassetlaw.

In Scotland, the SNP have made gains from all three other parties that held seats there in 2017, most notably Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson's seat of Dunbartonshire East.

The Conservatives increased their vote share in many areas that voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

By contrast they lost votes in strong Remain constituencies such as those in Scotland and London. But Labour lost votes in both strong Remain and strong Leave areas.

Strong Leave and strong Remain constituencies are those where 60% or more of the electorate voted for that option at the EU referendum.

Labour performed well in London, gaining Putney, but were not as strong as they have typically been across northern England.