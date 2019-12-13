Image copyright Sally Anderson / Alamy Stock Photo Image caption Kenny MacAskill will be closely watched at Westminster

There are some familiar faces in the new crop of MPs Scotland's voters are sending to Westminster.

Some are making a comeback to the House of Commons after losing their seats at previous elections.

Others are experienced politicians who have made names for themselves during long careers at Holyrood or in Europe.

BBC Scotland takes a look at the new MPs who will be representing Scotland in the Commons.

John Nicolson, Ochil and South Perthshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Nicolson's campaign received high-profile support from SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

Mr Nicolson, a former BBC journalist, served as an MP for Dunbartonshire East after winning the seat from the Lib Dem's Jo Swinson in 2015.

Ms Swinson won the seat back in 2017 and went on to become her party's leader. She lost the seat again in this election and stood down as Lib Dem leader.

But she didn't lose to Mr Nicolson - he stood and won Ochil and South Perthshire, pushing the Conservatives into second place.

Margaret Ferrier, Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Margaret Ferrier campaigning with Nicola Sturgeon was previously an MP between 2015 and 2017

One of the big upsets of the 2015 general election, Ms Ferrier - an SNP stalwart - was in the South Lanarkshire seat for two years before losing it to Labour in 2017.

Two years later she has won the seat back for the SNP.

Kenny MacAskill, East Lothian

A former solicitor and long-serving MSP Kenny MacAskill stood down in 2016 to "pursue new challenges" after serving as justice secretary for seven-and-a-half years.

He will forever be remembered for his controversial decision to release Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed Al Megrahi - the only man ever convicted of the Lockerbie bombing - from prison on compassionate grounds.

Mr MacAskill has been critical of both Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell in recent years so his role in the new Westminster SNP set-up will be watched closely.

Alyn Smith, Stirling

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alyn Smith will leave the European Parliament after 15 years and enter Parliament as the MP for Stirling

Alyn Smith is a familiar face in frontline politics as he has been a member of the European Parliament for the SNP since 2004 and led the party's pro-EU stance in Brussels.

Now that he's been elected to Westminster, he will formally stand down as an MEP.

Kirsten Oswald, Renfrewshire East

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kirsten Oswald has won back East Renfrewshire for the SNP

Ms Oswald only joined the SNP during the 2014 independence referendum. She hit the headlines in the 2015 general election when she beat the then Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy to win the Renfrewshire East seat.

Two years later she lost the seat to the Conservatives' Paul Masterton by 4,712 votes but the 46-year-old has now won it back for the SNP.

Anne McLaughlin, Glasgow North East

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Humza Yousaf supported Anne McLaughlin during her campaign n Glasgow North East

No stranger to frontline politics, Ms McLaughlin has been both an MSP and an MP.

A Glasgow list MSP from 2009 to 2011, Ms McLaughlin then took the Glasgow North East Westminster seat from Labour in 2015, breaking the then record for the biggest swing at a general election.

Two years later the seat was back in Labour's hands but Ms McLaughlin is now back after defeating Paul Sweeney.

Owen Thompson, Midlothian

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Owen Thompson took Midlothian with a near 6,000 majority

Owen Thompson was leader of Midlothian Council before he was elected to Westminster in 2015. He was voted out in 2017 but has been returned as the area's MP with a near 6,000 majority.

The new faces

Image copyright Getty Images/ BBC Image caption Amy Callaghan, Stephen Flynn and Wendy Chamberlain will be among the new faces at Westminster

One of the biggest scalps of the night came in Dunbartonshire East, where the SNP's 27-year-old candidate Amy Callaghan defeated Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

Elsewhere, former police officer Allan Dorans is the new SNP MP Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock and in Aberdeen South, the SNP group leader at Aberdeen City Council, Stephen Flynn won. But has more pressing matters to deal with as his wife is due to give birth on Saturday.

In North East Fife, Lib Dem Wendy Chamberlain, a former police officer, became the constituency's first female MP after defeating the SNP.

For a nationwide breakdown of results, see our results page, which will be updated throughout the night.

