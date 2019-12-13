Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Conservative win announced in Blyth Valley, breaking Labour's 50-year hold in the forming mining constituency

They have been the bedrock of Labour's public support for generations.

But in 2019 Labour's "red wall" across the Midlands and the north of England has crumbled as key marginal seats were claimed by the Conservatives.

Leave-voting former mining communities and the men of Workington, who were seen by a thinktank as representative of the voters the parties needed to win over, backed the Tories.

Sedgefield, once the seat of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, also went blue as did West Bromwich East, the seat recently vacated by the party's outgoing deputy leader Tom Watson.

The Conservatives carved a path from Warrington South in Cheshire and Leigh in Greater Manchester, through Bury South, over to High Peak in Derbyshire, Penistone and Stockbridge and Don Valley in Yorkshire and on to Scunthorpe and Great Grimsby on the Lincolnshire coast.

Redcar, a seat in the North East that had never before voted in a Conservative, picked Jacob Young over Labour's Anna Turley by 3,527 votes.

Some of these seats have not had a Tory MP in decades - and in the case of Burnley it had been more than a century.

The Conservatives took Bassetlaw, long seen as a Labour heartland, by a majority of over 14,000.

And Bolsover in Derbyshire, which has been Labour since it was created in 1950 and has been represented by Dennis Skinner since 1970, eventually awarded Boris Johnson his Commons majority, the 326th seat won by the Tories on Friday morning.

The first shock of the night saw Blyth Valley, a Labour seat since 1950, taken by the Conservatives.

Ian Levy won 17,440 votes, heading off Labour's candidate by more than 700 votes.

The seat had previously been held by Labour or Independent Labour.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg described it as "remarkable" and a "symbolic moment".

The Tories continued their sweep across the North East, taking Workington from Labour, which had held the seat with only one brief interruption since 1918.

Image caption Conservative Mark Jenkinson won the Workington seat and hailed Boris Johnson's "message of hope"

Mark Jenkinson beat shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman by 4,176 votes.

He said Boris Johnson's "message of hope resonated with people across the length and breadth of our nation".

"Workington Man" was marked out as the key voter of the election by the right-of-centre thinktank Onward - an imagined post boy for "middle England", who likes rugby league and had previously voted Labour, supported Brexit and felt the country was moving away from his views.

Then the Tories took Darlington, which had been held by Labour since 1992.

Peter Gibson beat Labour's shadow Brexit spokeswoman Jenny Chapman by 3,294 votes.

The Conservatives also gained Leigh in Greater Manchester - a seat held by Labour for almost 100 years and previously represented by Andy Burnham, who stood down when he became the region's mayor.

James Grundy was named as the new MP for the constituency after securing a 1,965 majority.

Labour's shadow justice secretary Lord Falconer said the party had lost "our most heartland support".

"That was because just as in Scotland in 2015, that heartland support said 'you are offering us nothing and you don't connect with us any more', just as the Scottish Labour Party and those who voted for Labour in Scotland before 2015 decided to abandon us," he said.

"For us the big question is what do we do to start having a conversation again, both with the people in the marginals, the floating voters that could be one or the other but also our heartland.

"If we don't do it quickly, it will be too late to put it together again."

The end for Corbyn?

Some Labour candidates blamed Jeremy Corbyn for their party's performance.

Phil Wilson, who stood for Labour in Mr Blair's old constituency of Sedgefield, said the leader went down "like a lead balloon" with voters on the doorstep.

"For Labour leadership to blame Brexit for the result is mendacious nonsense. Jeremy Corbyn's leadership was a bigger problem. To say otherwise is delusional," he tweeted.

One of Mr Corbyn's closest allies - the former Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone - said it "looked like the end" for the Labour leader, and he would probably "have to resign".

But the Labour chairman, Ian Lavery, said the party had been punished for its position on Brexit.

Image caption Caroline Flint said she was fighting on "two fronts"

Losing her Don Valley seat, Caroline Flint blamed Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and Remain-backing MPs for the party's performance.

The former Labour minister got more than 8,000 fewer votes in the seat she had held since 1997 as the Tories won it. The seat has existed since 1918 and had never before had a Conservative MP.

She said: "I think there are two fronts I was fighting on. One front was the fact that so many of my voters could not and did not want to support Jeremy Corbyn to be prime minister.

"But the second front was the Labour party's position on Brexit, that we moved to a position of being more like a 'stop Brexit' Remain party, which wasn't the promise we made in 2017 at the general election."

As the Conservatives took Stoke-on-Trent Central, defeated Labour candidate Gareth Snell described the loss of seats such as his as "the start of 20 years of Tory rule."

Even in the seats that Labour retained, the party's majority and vote share were severely dented.

In Halton in Cheshire, Derek Twigg won a majority of 18,975, down from 25,405 at the last election, with the Brexit Party the main beneficiary was the Brexit Party - it bagged more than 8% of the vote.

The Conservatives consolidated their places in Midlands seats such as Nuneaton and Cannock Chase, but also took Wolverhampton North East as Jane Stevenson unseated Emma Reynolds with a 12.2% swing.

The seat had not elected a Conservative MP since 1987. Wolverhampton South West, which has changed hands at every election held this decade, did so again, returning to the Conservatives as Eleanor Smith lost to Stuart Anderson.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tom Watson stood down as West Bromwich East MP ahead of the election

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson had already decided not to contest his seat in West Bromwich East.

But his replacement as candidate, Ibrahim Dogus, was unable to see off Conservative challenger Nicola Richards, who won a 12.1% swing and a majority of 1,593 in a seat that had never returned a Tory MP since it was created in 1974.

In Lancashire a trio of seats - Burnley, Blackpool South and Hyndburn, changed hands from Labour to the Tories.

The red wall did not crumble on Merseyside, however.

Labour saw Liverpool's first black MP, Kim Johnson, elected in Riverside, while the party also held Wirral West, despite forecasts that it would be a close run contest.

In London, Labour secured a victory over the Tories in Putney, the seat vacated by former education secretary Justine Greening, with Fleur Anderson defeating Conservative candidate Will Sweet.

