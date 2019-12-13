Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has narrowly lost her Dunbartonshire East seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.

Ms Swinson, became the Lib Dem's first female leader in July.

She said for millions of people around the country the election results would bring "dread and dismay".

The Lib Dems are forecast by the BBC to win 13 seats - one more than in the 2017 election.

Ms Swinson, 39, who had started the election campaign with the claim she could be the next prime minister, said she "will be making further remarks later today".

Speaking from the count, she said: "Some will be celebrating the wave of nationalism that is sweeping on both sides of the border.

"And I do congratulate all those who are newly elected.

"These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today."

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems' Sarah Olney gained Richmond Park from the Conservatives' Zac Goldsmith.

Ms Swinson became her party's first female leader in a landslide victory over Sir Ed Davey earlier this year, succeeding Sir Vince Cable.

She had served as a minister in the coalition government and was among the party's MPs who paid the price for the tie-up with David Cameron's Tories in the 2015 election, which saw the Lib Dems reduced to a rump of just eight in the Commons.

Ms Swinson fought back when then prime minister Theresa May called another election in 2017, and she regained her Scottish seat from the SNP.

She attracted criticism from some quarters both for the policy of revoking Brexit and for her previous record in coalition government.

