Image caption The Lib Dems' Wendy Chamberlain has taken the North East Fife seat from the SNP's Stephen Gethins

The SNP's Stephen Gethins has lost to the Liberal Democrats in the UK's narrowest marginal seat, Fife North East.

Wendy Chamberlain overturned the two-vote majority from 2017 to beat Mr Gethins by 1,316 votes.

This was a target seat for the Lib Dems given the above-average Remain vote in the area.

As results are declared across Scotland, the SNP has won seats from both Labour and the Conservatives.

Mr Gethins was part of the SNP's Westminster frontbench team as the party's spokesperson for international affairs and Europe.

The Lib Dems had their eye on North East Fife - which was previously held by former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell - as a target for some time. They selected Wendy Chamberlain as their candidate in June 2018.

