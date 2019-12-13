Image caption Labour held on to inner Bristol

There have been no changes to the political landscape of Bristol.

Labour held on to inner Bristol with wins for Kerry McCarthy in Bristol East, Darren Jones in Bristol North West, Karin Smyth in Bristol South, and Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol West.

For the Tories, the former Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox was returned to Somerset North.

Jack Lopresti, Luke Hall, and Chris Skidmore held on to Filton & Bradley Stoke, Thornbury & Yate. and Kingswood.