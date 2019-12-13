Image caption Sajid Javid increased his majority in Bromsgrove, after holding the seat for almost a decade

Conservative candidates have been re-elected across the board in Hereford and Worcester's constituencies.

Chancellor Sajid Javid, who has held Bromsgrove since 2010, kept the seat with 34,408 votes, a majority of 23,106 over Labour's Rory Shannon.

Mr Javid said he was "thrilled" with the results nationally.

MPs said promises made by party leader Boris Johnson over Brexit were "absolutely fundamental" to the result.

Harriett Baldwin said she felt "honoured" to be re-elected as the Conservative MP for Worcestershire West.

She secured a majority of 24,499 votes - up from her majority of 21,328 in 2017.

Conservative Robin Walker also increased his majority in Worcester and was re-elected with 25,856 votes.

He said he wanted to make sure the city "continues to thrive" and to deliver on Brexit "swiftly", supporting Boris Johnson in his efforts to get a deal.

Nigel Huddleston was also re-elected as the Conservative MP for Worcestershire Mid, securing a majority of 28,018 votes.

He said: "We will get Brexit done, we will honour that referendum result.

"We have got to show and illustrate that we are also focussed on the things that everybody cares about in their day-to-day life."

Rachel Maclean, who held the Redditch seat for the Conservatives, increased her majority by 8,000.

Conservative Mark Garnier, who reclaimed his Wyre Forest seat with 32,960 votes, said he found "support for Jeremy Corbyn was not there" on the doorstep.

Bill Wiggin has been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Herefordshire North with a majority of 24,856 votes, with Phillip Howells for the Liberal Democrats coming second with 7,302.

Jesse Norman was also re-elected as the Conservative MP for Hereford and Herefordshire South, with 30,390 votes.

"We are at a hinge, we are at a turning point, an extraordinary moment in our history and we have to acknowledge that," he said.