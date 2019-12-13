Image caption There was turnout of 70,192 in Wakefield, about 64% of registered voters

Labour have lost Wakefield after 87 years on what has been described as a "disastrous night" for the party.

Wakefield had been under Labour control since 1932 but Tory Imran Ahmad-Khan defeated Mary Creagh by 3,358 votes.

Mr Ahmad-Khan said: "The first thing we must do is to keep faith in the people of Wakefield and...get Brexit done."

The Conservatives also took Dewsbury, Keighley and Colne Valley but long-standing Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett held their seats.

Ms Creagh, who had been the MP for Wakefield since 2005, said she feared the impact of a a hard Brexit on the city.

She said it had been a "disastrous night" for Labour and the party had to listen to the voters.

Ms Creagh was involved in the 2015 Labour leadership race but pulled out. She later said she would not serve in Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet.

Ms Cooper, who also ran against Mr Corbyn in the leadership contest, held her Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford seat, although her majority was reduced from 14,499 to 1,276.

She said: "There's been some very talented and hard working MPs, including Mary Creagh in Wakefield, who we've lost and that is a deep shame.

"We've lost a lot of votes, we've lost a lot locally, we've lost a lot nationally and the reason that matters so much is because I think there are people who really need a strong Labour Party and a Labour government and they've been let down.

"The perception of the party as a whole, the perception of our leadership, all of these things came up and we're going to have to reflect very seriously."

Across West Yorkshire, the Conservative Party held five seats while Labour defended 13.

Paula Sherriff, who pleaded with Boris Johnson to refrain from using "dangerous" words like "surrender" during a heated debate in the Commons in September, lost her seat in Dewsbury.

Mr Trickett, who has previously come out in support of a "Labour Brexit" held Hemsworth with a majority of just 1,180 - down from 10,174 in 2017.

He said he had warned Labour about Brexit but the party had "failed to understand" the result of the 2016 EU Referendum.

Mr Trickett said: "There are people in our party who are determined to attempt to reserve the decision of the people, that was a mistake and we've been punished for it."