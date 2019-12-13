Image caption Stephen Morgan said he was "honoured" to increase his majority but was "devastated" by the national result

Labour bucked the national trend in Portsmouth South by increasing its majority over the Conservatives.

MP Stephen Morgan received 23,086 votes, representing a 7.6% increase on the 2017 election to 48.6%.

The Conservatives won Southampton Itchen by just 31 votes in 2017 but a 4.7% swing from Labour gave the Tories a 4,498 majority this time.

No seats changed hands in Hampshire, with the Conservatives holding 16 constituencies and Labour holding two.

Image caption Steve Brine celebrated with Conservative supporters in Winchester after seeing off a Liberal Democrat challenge

The Tories also won on the Isle of Wight with Bob Seely securing 38,190 votes, an increase of 4.9%.

In Winchester, the Conservative's Steve Brine managed to hold off a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats whose share of the vote rose by 12.1% with its candidate Paula Ferguson.

Mr Brine beat Ms Ferguson by 985 votes which was a fall from his 2017 majority of 9,999.

The Conservatives increased its share of the vote in Fareham, Havant, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Gosport, Portsmouth North, Hampshire North West and New Forest East.

However, despite winning, the party's share of the vote decreased in Romsey and Southampton North, Hampshire East, New Forest West and Meon Valley.

Labour held Southampton Test despite MP Alan Whitehead's share of the vote decreasing by 9.2%.