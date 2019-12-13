On a night of heavy losses for the Labour party and gains for the Conservatives in key seats in Wales, there were scenes of triumph and dismay at counts across the country.

Image caption All smiles as the Tories celebrate taking back Brecon and Radnorshire from the Lib Dems, just four months after they lost it in a by-election

Image copyright Dimitris Legakis Image caption Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi smiles as she is re-elected in the Gower on a tough night for her party at the polls

Image caption In Ceredigion, supporters of Plaid's Ben Lake were delighted as he was re-elected as the constituency's MP

Image caption Dismay at the Vale of Glamorgan as the losing candidates hear their fate

Image caption After a long evening, Plaid's Boyd Clack has a rest at the Cardiff West count where Labour held their seat

Image caption In Rhondda, Chris Bryant's team react to him being re-elected on a night where Labour were dealt heavy blows

Image caption Despite a "difficult" night, Chris Evans and his supporters were all smiles as they celebrated him holding the seat of Islwyn for Labour

Image caption After becoming the first Conservative Welsh female MP, Sarah Atherton faces the cameras in Wrexham

Image caption In the Vale of Clwyd the Tories were triumphant as Dr James Davies was elected, taking the seat from Labour, in a similar move as in 2015