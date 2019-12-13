Election 2019

General election 2019: Joy and heartbreak at Welsh counts

  • 13 December 2019

On a night of heavy losses for the Labour party and gains for the Conservatives in key seats in Wales, there were scenes of triumph and dismay at counts across the country.
Image caption All smiles as the Tories celebrate taking back Brecon and Radnorshire from the Lib Dems, just four months after they lost it in a by-election
Image caption Labour's Tonia Antoniazzi smiles as she is re-elected in the Gower on a tough night for her party at the polls
Image caption In Ceredigion, supporters of Plaid's Ben Lake were delighted as he was re-elected as the constituency's MP
Image caption Dismay at the Vale of Glamorgan as the losing candidates hear their fate
Image caption After a long evening, Plaid's Boyd Clack has a rest at the Cardiff West count where Labour held their seat
Image caption In Rhondda, Chris Bryant's team react to him being re-elected on a night where Labour were dealt heavy blows
Image caption Despite a "difficult" night, Chris Evans and his supporters were all smiles as they celebrated him holding the seat of Islwyn for Labour
Image caption After becoming the first Conservative Welsh female MP, Sarah Atherton faces the cameras in Wrexham
Image caption In the Vale of Clwyd the Tories were triumphant as Dr James Davies was elected, taking the seat from Labour, in a similar move as in 2015
Image caption Joy in Montgomeryshire as the Conservatives hold the seat

