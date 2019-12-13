Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 642 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 358 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

General election 2019: Conservatives gain Stroud from Labour

  • 13 December 2019
Siobhan Baillie
Image caption Siobhan Baillie secured a 3,840 majority in Stroud

Stroud Conservative candidate Siobhan Baillie has ousted Labour's David Drew, who has lost his seat for the second time.

She secured a 3,840 majority, with Green candidate Molly Scott Cato coming in third position.

Elsewhere in Gloucestershire there were Conservative holds in Forest of Dean, Gloucester, Tewkesbury and Cotswolds.

In Cheltenham a bundle recount is under way with the result close between the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.
Image caption A bundle recount is underway in Cheltenham

