Image caption Siobhan Baillie secured a 3,840 majority in Stroud

Stroud Conservative candidate Siobhan Baillie has ousted Labour's David Drew, who has lost his seat for the second time.

She secured a 3,840 majority, with Green candidate Molly Scott Cato coming in third position.

Elsewhere in Gloucestershire there were Conservative holds in Forest of Dean, Gloucester, Tewkesbury and Cotswolds.

In Cheltenham a bundle recount is under way with the result close between the Conservatives and the Lib Dems.

Image caption A bundle recount is underway in Cheltenham