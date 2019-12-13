Image caption Dennis Skinner was known as the "Beast of Bolsover"

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner has lost the Bolsover seat he has held for 49 years.

The 87-year-old was beaten by Conservative candidate Mark Fletcher by 5,299 votes.

Skinner - nicknamed the Beast of Bolsover - had been defending a majority of 5,288 achieved in 2017.

The former miner and prominent ally of party leader Jeremy Corbyn was not at the count when the result was announced.

During his five decades in Parliament Skinner had earned a reputation for his sharp tongue and straight-talking style.

In recent years he regularly interrupted the State Opening of Parliament with a topical heckle.

The BBC's Jeremy Vine said Bolsover was the result that took the Conservatives over the line to confirm their emphatic election victory.

New MP Mr Fletcher paid tribute to Mr Skinner in his victory speech, describing him as "a wonderful constituency MP" who had "inspired millions of people".

"I'm very sad he can't be here because I haven't found a street in this constituency where Dennis hasn't helped somebody."

Elsewhere in Derbyshire, Labour's Ruth George lost her High Peak seat to Conservative Robert Largan.

But Dame Margaret Beckett retained Derby South with a reduced majority.

Conservative Amanda Solloway won back the Derby North seat she lost to Chris Williamson in 2017 prior to his Labour suspension.

Mr Williamson picked up 635 votes standing as an independent candidate in the same constituency.

Mid Derbyshire, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, South Derbyshire and North East Derbyshire were all held by the Conservatives.