Image caption Long queues were reported at polling stations in Lincoln

The Conservatives have taken Lincoln back from Labour, tightening their grip on the county.

The party now controls all seven of Lincolnshire's parliamentary constituencies.

Labour's Karen Lee took Lincoln in 2017 but lost to the man she defeated then, Karl McCartney, by 3,514 votes.

Mr McCartney said his record as an MP from 2010 to 2017 helped him win but it was also down to Brexit. "This was a Brexit general election," he said.

"I supported the leave side and I want to see it done.

"As a majority Conservative government we will get Brexit done."

Karen Lee said she was disappointed by her defeat but said she was not sure if her loss was due to the leadership of the Labour party or Brexit.

"I think it is probably about Brexit but I don't know," she said.

Elsewhere in the county Conservative MPs were returned with increased majorities.

The MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins, retained her seat with a majority of almost 29,000 and increase of 10,000.

"I am almost speechless, I have to say," she said.