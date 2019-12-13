Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 646 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 362 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

Election results: Green Party's Caroline Lucas increases majority

  • 13 December 2019
Media captionCaroline Lucas: "This election wasn't even necessary"

The Green Party's Caroline Lucas has been re-elected to her Brighton Pavilion seat with a greater majority.

The former party leader, who is its sole MP, defeated her closest Labour rival by almost 20,000 votes, increasing her majority by nearly 5%.

She gained 33,151 votes compared with 13,211 to Labour's candidate Adam Imanpour.

Ms Lucas said she was "incredibly proud" of the result but also "deeply angry" at a "broken" political system.

Millions 'locked out'

She said: "I feel incredibly proud that my majority has increased because it demonstrates that Brighton Pavilion continues to believe in compassion, justice and a bigger future.

"That matters so much when the status quo in this country is intolerable - and when we are now on course for it to become even more so.

"As well as proud I feel deeply angry, too, that our political system is so badly broken and is still letting individuals and our country down so badly. It has been doing so for decades.

"It has locked out millions and ignored their voices for years. And it's our children and the climate that will pay the highest price of all.

"This may well have been a Brexit election but it was also the climate election and I am determined to make this the climate parliament."

Jonathan Bartley, Green Party co-leader, said: "We are so proud of everything that Caroline has achieved in Parliament over the last nine years. She will now continue to lead the fight against climate chaos."

