The Liberal Democrats have won the St Albans seat from the Tories, while former justice secretary David Gauke lost his seat in Hertfordshire.

Daisy Cooper has become the first Lib Dem MP for St Albans, replacing Anne Main in one of only three gains made by the party.

The seat had been held by the Conservatives since 2005.

Mr Gauke came second in South West Hertfordshire, but lost out to the Tories' Gagan Mohindra by 14,408 votes.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption David Gauke became the MP for South West Hertfordshire in 2005

He had the Tory whip removed after he voted against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and decided to stand as an Independent candidate one month before polling day.

The 48-year old former solicitor said: "I'm obviously disappointed.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being MP for South West Hertfordshire for the last 14 and a half years. It has been a huge privilege."

In St Albans Lib Dem Ms Cooper received 28,867 votes, 6,293 more than Conservative Mrs Main.

Image caption Anne Main said she was glad the Conservatives have a majority despite losing her seat

Mrs Main said she was "very disappointed" to have lost her seat.

"I've given my heart and soul to St Albans," she said.

"It was pitched as a remain vote in St Albans and that is what people voted for but it's not really going to make a difference now the Conservatives can carry through with a mandate and a majority."

Image caption Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper beat Conservative Anne Main by 6,293 votes in St Albans

Ms Cooper said she was "delighted" to be the new MP for St Albans,

"I'm going to be an MP that lives in the constituency, that campaigns alongside the community and represents the views of the constituency," she said.

The Lib Dems also took Richmond Park in London off the Conservatives and Fife North East from the SNP.