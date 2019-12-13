Image caption All smiles as the Tories celebrate taking back Brecon and Radnorshire from the Lib Dems, just four months after they lost it in a by-election

After a dramatic night it is time to say hello to some new faces and goodbye to some familiar ones in Welsh politics.

As the results were announced some long-standing MPs lost their jobs after their seats were taken during a tough night for the Labour Party.

But there are also some fresh faces, including a maternity campaigner, GP and former dolphin trainer.

So who are some of the winners and losers at this election?

Fresh faces on the benches:

Maternity campaigner Alex Davies-Jones

Image copyright Alex Davies-Jones Image caption Alex Davies-Jones has been outspoken about the conditions at a south Wales Valleys hospital where she gave birth to her son Sullivan

The new Labour MP for Pontypridd is a mother who has spoken about her experiences of overcrowding at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil during the birth of her first child.

In April Alex Davies-Jones told councillors at Rhondda Cynon Taf she witnessed staff openly crying at the amount of patients they had to treat when she was admitted to have her baby induced.

The councillor for Tonyrefail West who works for Dwr Cymru, takes over the seat held by Labour for 97 years.

She was selected as a candidate after former Labour leadership contender Owen Smith did not stand.

Former councillor Jamie Wallis

Image caption Jamie Wallis was kicked off Pencoed Town Council after not attending a meeting for six months, but says he had resigned by letter

The last time Bridgend had a Conservative MP was when the seat was created in 1983. It has been held by Labour since 1987.

Jamie Wallis took the seat from Madeline Moon, with 18,193 votes compared to her 17,036.

Mr Wallis has a PhD in planetary astronomy.

In 2018 he was kicked off Pencoed Town Council in 2018 for not attending meetings for six months.

He said he had resigned by letter but the council did not have a record of it.

Music lover Conservative Simon Baynes

Image copyright Simon Baynes Image caption Simon Baynes took the Labour seat from Susan Elan Jones

Simon Baynes took Clwyd South for the Tories which has been held by Labour since it was created in 1997.

A trustee of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and chairman of the Welsh Historic Gardens Trust, Mr Baynes runs a charity which provides live music in care homes across England and Wales.

Honorary research associate - Labour's Beth Winter

Image copyright Beth Winter Image caption Born and bred in Cynon Valley Beth Winters had wanted a people's vote on Brexit

Recently awarded a doctorate from Swansea University, Labour's Beth Winter was born and raised in Cynon Valley.

She was selected after 82-year old Ann Clwyd stood down after representing the seat for 35 years.

The 45-year-old briefly lived in both Bristol and Cardiff but says "hiraeth" brought her home, where she lives with her husband and three children.

She had wanted Labour to negotiate a new Brexit deal and then put it back to the people alongside the option to remain.

Hanging up the stethoscope - GP James Davies

Image copyright James Davies Image caption GP James Davies returns to UK politics after losing his seat to Labour at the 2015 general election

He may not be completely a new face to UK politics, but Dr James Davies is back after the Vale of Clwyd turned blue again.

In 2015 he sparked headlines after taking the seat from Labour's Chris Ruane, who had held it for 18 years, by just 273 votes after campaigning on issues surrounding the health service in north Wales.

But Mr Ruane turned the seat red again at the 2017 election.

Dr Davies, who is married to a nurse, also sits on Prestatyn council.

Cricket enthusiast - Conservative Rob Roberts

Image copyright Rob Roberts Image caption Rob Roberts is the first fluent Welsh speaker in his family

Financial planner Rob Roberts secured victory for the Tories in Delyn, a seat held by Labour since 1992.

The deputy chairman of Delyn Conservatives, Mr Roberts grew up in Northop Hall and now lives in Mold with wife and daughter.

He is the governor of two schools, the first fluent Welsh speaker in his family, and played cricket and hockey for Northop Hall for 30 years.

First female MPs for the Welsh Conservatives

Image copyright EPA Image caption Fay Jones, Virginia Crosbie and Sarah Atherton have become the first Welsh female Conservative MPs to be elected

Former dolphin trainer and scientist Virginia Crosbie, sport enthusiast Fay Jones and micro-brewery owner Sarah Atherton took seats from Labour during a good night for the Conservatives.

The trio became the first female Conservative MPs elected in Wales.

Ms Atherton took Wrexham from Labour, while Ms Crosbie took Ynys Mon and Ms Jones won Brecon and Radnorshire.

Who are the big players losing their jobs?

Former Labour Minister David Hanson

Image caption David Hanson was policing minister under the previous Labour government

Former Labour minister David Hanson lost his seat to the Tories on a tough night for his party.

Mr Hanson, who held the seat from 1992, has been at the frontline of Welsh and national politics for over a decade.

He was an ex-Home Office minister and former parliamentary private secretary to Tony Blair, who joined him on the campaign trail.

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds

Image caption Jane Dodds won the seat in August at a by-election

Jane Dodds had only held the Brecon and Radnorshire seat for four months before she was unseated by the Tories.

The Welsh Liberal Democrat leader took the seat from the Conservatives during a by-election triggered after Chris Davies was unseated by a petition following his conviction for false expenses claims.

But the Lib Dems were wiped out as the polls closed on Thursday night.

Benefit change campaigner Madeleine Moon

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Madeleine Moon gave an emotional speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday

Veteran MP Madeleine Moon lost her Bridgend seat to the Tories in a shock blow to Labour.

In her time in politics she campaigned on prison reform and policing and in 2014 she called for the armed forces to overhaul their policies on investigating bullying.

She is known for giving an emotional speech in the Commons campaigning for an overhaul in access to benefits for those who are terminally ill.

Madeleine Moon's husband Steve died from motor neurone disease, and she has called for a law on accessing benefits to be changed.

She supported Owen Smith in the failed attempt to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the 2016 Labour Party UK leadership election.

Labour stronghold turned blue

Image caption Susan Elan Jones, of Labour, during the campaign for the 2017 general election

Since the constituency of Clwyd South was created it has always been held by Labour.

But on Friday Susan Elan Jones lost the seat she has held since 2010 to the Conservatives.

Notably in 2014, she pushed for tougher sentencing for driving offences after a nine-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver who served just 10 months in jail.