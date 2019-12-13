Image copyright Reuters Image caption Count Binface with two supporters

Comedy candidates Lord Buckethead and Count Binface both failed to win 5% of votes in their general election run against Boris Johnson - losing their £500 deposit as a result, figures show.

Overall, 1,273 candidates lost a total of £636,500 in non-refunded deposits.

The Green Party was the biggest deposit loser, failing to meet the required 5% threshold in 465 constituencies.

Count Binface (Independent) and Lord Buckethead (Monster Raving Loony Party) both polled below 1%.

Both went up against the prime minister in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Figures from the Press Association show that this year's deposit losses are smaller than at the 2017 election, when a total of £784,000 was surrendered by 1,567 candidates.

The Liberal Democrats did not make their hoped-for seat gains, but the party kept its deposits in more seats than in 2017, with the tally down to 136 from 375 two years ago.

This meant they lost £68,000 compared to £187,500 in 2017.

The Greens lost a total of £232,500 - marginally up from the £228,000 lost on 456 candidates last time around.

Several high profile politicians also failed to reach the threshold, including ex-Labour MPs Chris Leslie and Chris Williamson.

Overal 190 independent candidates surrendered cash, while the Brexit Party lost its deposit in 165 constituencies, costing it £82,500.

Loony Party treasurer Nick Delves, or Nick "The Flying Brick" according to the Islington North ballot paper where he stood against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said that while the party had some sponsorship, "most candidates fund themselves".

He added: "It's definitely worth it [for the candidates] - because we're going to win, but we didn't this time...

"I am a single-issue politician, it's my intention to abolish gravity but I failed to do that in Islington but I will do it in the next election."