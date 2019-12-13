Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jo Swinson and Lesley Laird have lost their seats

For every election winner, there comes political losers and recent elections have thrown up their fair share of shock upsets and major casualties.

But who are the biggest election scalps in Scotland in 2019?

Jo Swinson

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost her Dunbartonshire East seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan

She started the campaign hoping to become the next prime minister. Now, she finishes it without a seat in the House of Commons.

Ms Swinson has announced she will step down as Liberal Democrat leader after losing her Dunbartonshire East seat by just 149 votes to the SNP's Amy Callaghan.

The 39-year-old vowed to be the voice of Remain and led with a clear mantra of "Stop Brexit" throughout the election campaign.

"For millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay," said an emotional Ms Swinson after the count.

She was first elected as an MP in 2005 and held on to her seat until 2015, when she lost out to the SNP's John Nicolson.

The seat exchanged hands once again in 2017 when she beat Mr Nicolson.

Lesley Laird

Image caption Labour's Lesley Laird, centre, who was the shadow Scottish secretary, lost her seat in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

The significance of Lesley Laird's defeat may be overshadowed by Swinson's loss but the defeat of the deputy Scottish Labour leader ranks among the biggest defeats for Labour across the UK.

She took Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from the SNP in 2017 with a majority of just 259 votes but she failed to hold on to the seat. It makes her one of six Scottish Labour MPs who will not be returning to Westminster.

Not only that but Mrs Laird has lost her seat to a candidate who was suspended by his party.

Neale Hanvey won by 1,243 votes, despite being ousted from the SNP two weeks ago after he posted anti-Semitic comments on social media. He will sit as an independent MP until a disciplinary process concludes.

This result is a significant blow to Scottish Labour in what was once a stronghold for the party.

Stephen Gethins

Image caption Stephen Gethins, centre, lost the seat he won by two votes in 2017

It was the UK's closest run contest in 2017 when Stephen Gethins won it for the SNP by just two votes.

However, he has now lost his Fife North East seat to the Liberal Democrats.

Paul Sweeney

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour's Paul Sweeney lost his Glasgow North East seat

Glasgow North West has been a fiercely contested battleground in recent elections.

The SNP swept to victory in the former Labour stronghold in 2015 before Paul Sweeney wrested it back for Labour in 2017, winning by just 242 votes.

Aged just 28 at the time, Mr Sweeney's election was symptomatic of the groundswell in youth support for Labour.

Pro-EU, pro-UK and pro-Corbyn, he was an ardent defender of the unions in Scotland throughout the campaign, which makes this defeat particularly galling for Labour.

He finished with 39.4% of the vote but gained 2,548 votes fewer than his SNP rival Anne McLaughlin.

Stephen Kerr

Image caption Stephen Kerr has been unseated by former MEP Alyn Smith

What makes the result in Stirling important is not just the change in personnel but the significance of the seat.

Robert the Bruce once said "he who holds Stirling holds Scotland" and in 2019 his words still ring true as SNP enjoyed a historic election victory.

The SNP's Alyn Smith swept to victory on a strong anti-Brexit campaign with 51.1% of the vote.

Conservative Stephen Kerr, on the other hand, finished with almost 9,254 votes fewer than his SNP rival.

The seat has changed hands at each of the last three elections, switching to SNP from Labour in 2015 then to Conservative in 2017 and now back to the SNP.

Kirstene Hair

Image caption Kirstene Hair was the only female Scottish Tory MP.

The only female Scottish Tory MP from 2017 has not been re-elected.

Kirstene Hair lost her Angus seat to the SNP, meaning the new Scottish Tory team at Westminster is all-male.

The 30-year-old unseated Mike Weir in 2017 with 45% of the vote in a seat which the SNP had held since 1997.

Two years later, Angus is yellow once again after Dave Doogan finished with 3,795 more votes than Ms Hair.