Election 2019

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 650 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 365 203 48 11 8 15
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Results analysis in maps and charts
  2. LATEST
    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat to SNP
  3. RESULT
    14:52 St Ives CON HOLD
  4. RESULT
    08:09 Arundel & South Downs CON HOLD
General election 2019: Animated tour in 10 stops

  • 13 December 2019
Promo image

Scroll to take a guided tour of the UK's results to find out how Boris Johnson gained the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s, while Labour took its lowest number of seats since 1935.

Find out how the UK voted

Conservatives: 365
Labour: 203
SNP: 48
Lib Dems: 11
DUP: 8
Sinn Fein: 7
Plaid Cymru: 4
SDLP: 2
Green: 1
Alliance Party: 1

(1/10) The Conservatives won 365 seats, giving Boris Johnson a majority of 80. Their 44% share of the vote was the highest since Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979. So how did this happen?

(2/10) Right at the beginning of the night it was clear something unusual had happened. The third seat to declare, Blyth Valley, had been Labour for nearly 70 years and was predicted to stay that way. Labour lost here by 712 votes.

Blyth Valley results

Conservatives 43%
Labour 41%
Brexit 8%
Lib Dems 5%
Green 3%

(3/10) This story was repeated again and again, as Labour's ‘Red Wall' in the North crumbled. Labour's vote share reduced by 13% in the North East and 10% in Yorkshire & Humber. Many of these seats voted strongly to leave the EU.

(4/10) Many northern Conservative wins were due more to a reduced Labour vote than a large boost for the Tories. However, in Workington the Tories won a majority of over 4,000.

Workington results

Conservatives 49%
Labour 39%
Brexit 4%
Independent 2%
Green 1%

(5/10) By around 02:00 GMT the Conservatives started to win seats in Wales, taking six from Labour in total. Plaid Cymru held on to their four seats, but a Remain pact with the Greens and Liberal Democrats failed to create a breakthrough.

(6/10) The Liberal Democrats had hoped to win back seats in the South West that they lost to the Tories in 2015. Despite increasing their share of the vote by 3%, the Lib Dems failed to win any new seats here.

(7/10) Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, lost her seat of East Dunbartonshire in Scotland to the Scottish National Party, who had a good night.

East Dunbartonshire results

SNP 37%
Lib Dems 37%
Conservatives 14%
Labour 9%
Green 2%
Independent 0%

(8/10) The SNP won 14 seats overall, from the Liberal Democrats, Tories and Labour. They now have 48 seats, up 13 from 2017 and only slightly down from their 2015 landslide.

(9/10) In Northern Ireland the DUP, who had backed the Conservatives since 2017, lost two of their seats, including their Westminster Nigel Dodds. The SDLP picked up two and the Alliance Party won one.

(10/10) Across the UK Labour suffered 60 losses. Their only gain was Putney in London, but Kensington, which they'd won in 2017, went back to the Conservatives. Despite breaking even in London, a largely Remain voting area, Labour's vote share still declined by 6%.

To read more about the election go to BBC News