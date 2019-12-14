Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon joined the SNP’s newly-elected MPs for a group photo outside the V&A Museum

Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed the SNP's new raft of MPs in Dundee following their "watershed" general election win.

The party won 48 of Scotland's 59 constituencies in Thursday's poll.

Ms Sturgeon was joined by her new Westminster contingent for a photo call at the city's V&A museum.

She said the result "renews, reinforces and strengthens" the mandate for another Scottish independence referendum but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is opposed to a second vote.

Ms Sturgeon's party secured 45% of the vote - 8.1% more than in the last general election in 2017, when it won 35 seats.

It was their second best result, after 2015 - when the SNP took 56 seats. Ms Sturgeon said Friday's result exceeded her expectations.

Across the UK, the Conservatives secured their biggest majority since the 1980s in what Boris Johnson described as a "historic" election victory.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and SNP MPs posed in front of the Forth Bridge in 2015 after winning 56 of Scotland's 59 seats

Scottish Labour will return only one MP to Westminster - Edinburgh South's Ian Murray - after losing six seats in Scotland.

Its governing body met on Saturday to discuss how to move on from the election defeat.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard lamented his party's "devastating" result, putting the defeat down to constitutional issues rather than shifting blame on to Jeremy Corbyn.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, is also expected to gather his MPs for the first time since the vote.

The party maintained the number of seats it had in Scotland, despite the high-profile loss of UK leader Jo Swinson.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The SNP took Jo Swinson's seat

She lost out by 149 votes in East Dunbartonshire, in what was seen as a major scalp for the SNP on Friday.

However, they won in the UK's most marginal constituency, North East Fife, with Wendy Chamberlain beating the SNP's Stephen Gethins, who previously won with the UK's smallest majority - just two votes.

The Scottish Conservatives lost more than half the seats they had held north of the border. They now have six MPs, mainly in the south and the north-east of the country.

