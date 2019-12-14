Election 2019: Scottish Lib Dem MPs meet after leader loses seat
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie has met the party's new MPs to rally them before they head to Westminster next week.
The party lost its UK leader, Jo Swinson, when the SNP won the seat she was defending in East Dunbartonshire.
However, they gained another seat, North East Fife, from the SNP so their total number of MPs north of the border remained at four.
Mr Rennie said the loss of leader was a "harsh" blow.
'Jo Swinson paid a hard price'
Ms Swinson was forced to step down as UK Liberal Democrat leader after losing her seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.
A new leader will be appointed in the new year after a leadership contest.
Mr Rennie, who is in charge in Scotland, said: "Politics can be harsh and the loss of our leader, Jo Swinson, by 150 votes is especially so.
"I have already spoken about her principled stance, putting country before party and giving the voters the opportunity to stop Brexit.
"It did not work and Jo has paid a hard price for that."
But he said Wendy Chamberlain, who beat the SNP's Stephen Gethins in the UK's most marginal constituency, North East Fife, was a "bright new star".
He added that she was "was the only win from the SNP across Scotland from any party".
The Lib Dems' other MPs are Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) and Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross).
Mr Rennie also reiterated his party's opposition to Brexit and to a second independence referendum.
What was the election result in Scotland?
- The SNP won 48 of 59 seats, including the one being defended by Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.
- The Conservatives won an overall majority across the UK, but in Scotland they only won six seats.
- The Scottish Liberal Democrats remained on four seats - one was North East Fife, which was the SNP's only loss.
- Ian Murray is now Scottish Labour's only MP, after the party lost the other six seats it was defending.
