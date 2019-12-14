Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Willie Rennie met his four MPs

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie has met the party's new MPs to rally them before they head to Westminster next week.

The party lost its UK leader, Jo Swinson, when the SNP won the seat she was defending in East Dunbartonshire.

However, they gained another seat, North East Fife, from the SNP so their total number of MPs north of the border remained at four.

Mr Rennie said the loss of leader was a "harsh" blow.

'Jo Swinson paid a hard price'

Ms Swinson was forced to step down as UK Liberal Democrat leader after losing her seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.

A new leader will be appointed in the new year after a leadership contest.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jo Swinson lost her seat

Mr Rennie, who is in charge in Scotland, said: "Politics can be harsh and the loss of our leader, Jo Swinson, by 150 votes is especially so.

"I have already spoken about her principled stance, putting country before party and giving the voters the opportunity to stop Brexit.

"It did not work and Jo has paid a hard price for that."

But he said Wendy Chamberlain, who beat the SNP's Stephen Gethins in the UK's most marginal constituency, North East Fife, was a "bright new star".

He added that she was "was the only win from the SNP across Scotland from any party".

The Lib Dems' other MPs are Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) and Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross).

Mr Rennie also reiterated his party's opposition to Brexit and to a second independence referendum.

