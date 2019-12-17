The nerves and excitement of an MP's first day

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption General election 2019: 'It feels like starting Hogwarts'

The first day of any new job leaves your stomach churning, even if you are ready and raring to go.

Throw in a bunch of cameras and an expectant public, and perhaps the pressure could be too much.

But not for the class of 2019 (not that they will let on anyway) - the 140 brand new MPs striding their way into Westminster.

MPs are spending the week picking up their passes, finding their offices, electing a new Speaker, and swearing in, ahead of the Christmas recess.

But how did they prepare? What are their hopes and fears? And who do they want to avoid in the corridors?

The first seat to change hands on Thursday night was Blyth Valley, which saw the long-time Labour constituency turn blue.

Ian Levy was the man to take it for the Tories. His preparation for his journey from his north east constituency included going for a curry with his family - the Sunday Special at the Maharaj's Lounge to be precise.

But come Monday morning, tying up his shoelaces before heading out for the train, the nerves kicked in and he admitted he had butterflies in his stomach.

"The whole thing is exciting, the whole day," he said. "I'm most excited to meet the new MPs. Once I get in and see some familiar faces the butterflies will stop."

There will be a large number of Conservative colleagues to get to know - 365 in fact - but who is he looking forward to meeting the most?

"Well, I already met Boris Johnson at the weekend when he came up," he said. "But I'm looking forward to meeting him again and carrying on the work.

"He told me he was overwhelmed we'd done so well."

While he is already planning his maiden speech in the Commons around the themes of crime and anti-social behaviour, he may have something more practical to sort out first.

"I haven't started looking for somewhere to stay in London yet," he admitted.

'People notice when you get it wrong'

Fleur Anderson made the only gain of the night for Labour, taking the seat of Putney in west London.

She won't be facing a new house hunt, having lived in Wandsworth for 25 years, and instead will just need to "recce the route" so she can cycle into Westminster.

The former councillor has nerves too - but what about?

"Doing the right thing," she said. "There are lots and lots of rules and procedures to get your head around.

"I am getting a lot of support from my Labour colleagues, but I have a very big book to read and people notice when you get these things wrong."

Fleur won't be drawn on who she can't wait to meet as she doesn't want to show favour, but she is worried about being "star struck".

But having worked closely alongside fellow London Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen to unseat Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green, she's not keen to meet the former Tory leader in Westminster's corridors.

"I have already bumped into him and I am not at all happy about it," she said, thinking about what could have been. "Seeing him here in the corridors is just depressing."

But at the top of her agenda is starting a Roehampton fan club.

"People know Putney for the boat race and being leafy, but there is a wonderful community in the Roehampton council estate that gets ignored," she said.

"I want it to be celebrated and people in the area to get what they need."

Long commute

Amy Callaghan took a high profile scalp in the election, winning the seat held by the now former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

She's got a long journey down from East Dunbartonshire on the train - four hours and 20 minutes - so what will she be doing on the commute?

"Obviously I will have a lot of work to do and emails to reply to, but Netflix is top of my agenda as well," she said smiling.

"I've almost run out of things to watch but I love podcasts too and there is a new true crime one based in Australia I want to listen to."

She has been in the Commons once before in her early twenties when campaigning for the Teenage Cancer Trust - Amy herself was diagnosed with skin cancer at 19 - but how did it feel to be back as an MP?

"It is just surreal to be honest," she said. "But I just want to hit the ground running."

A school in her constituency has been on the phone after the election; and she wants to concentrate on the NHS, and Scottish independence.

So, any other MPs outside of her party she is looking forward to meet or avoid?

"There are none outside the SNP that I have admired from afar," she says, and with a smile adds: "There are plenty I would want to dodge in the corridors, but I am not going to name names quite yet."