Image caption Simon Hart has been appointed Welsh secretary

Boris Johnson is carrying out a mini-reshuffle of his government as he prepares to address his new Conservative MPs in Westminster.

Simon Hart has been named as Welsh secretary, replacing Alun Cairns, who quit at the start of the election.

And Nicky Morgan stays as culture secretary, despite standing down as an MP. She is taking a peerage and will sit as a cabinet minister in the Lords.

Most cabinet ministers are staying put following the Tories' victory.

Chancellor Sajid Javid is staying at the Treasury while Dominic Raab and Priti Patel will stay in post as foreign secretary and home secretary respectively, having only been in their jobs since July.

The new PM is expected to carry out wider changes to his top team in February once the UK has left the EU.

There have been unconfirmed speculation that he is considering major changes to a number of departments, including the Department for Exiting the European Union, the Home Office and Department for International Development.

Ms Morgan took many by surprise when she announced that she would not be standing as MP for Loughborough at the election. However, the former education secretary remained active on the campaign trail, prompting speculation she intended to remain in public life.

The choice of Simon Hart as Welsh secretary marks a big promotion for the 56-year old MP, who was previously a junior Cabinet Office minister.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Hart said: "It's great to have this opportunity. I've got my orders and I'm going to try and do it as best I can."

The Welsh post has been vacant since early last month, when Alun Cairns quit over claims he knew about a former aide's role in the "sabotage" of a rape trial.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicky Morgan stood down as MP for Loughborough at the general election

Mr Hart and Ms Morgan both backed Remain in the 2016 referendum but have been strong supporters of the PM's Brexit deal.

Downing Street has said the government plans to ask MPs to vote on the withdrawal agreement on Friday. A spokesman said the government planned to start the process in Parliament before Christmas in the "proper constitutional way".

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the legislation that will enable Brexit to happen - the UK is due to leave the EU on 31 January.

Before that, the PM will set out his legislative plans in a Queen's Speech on Thursday.

And later on Monday, Mr Johnson will address his new parliamentary colleagues. Many of the 109 new Conservative MPs won in areas traditionally held by Labour in Thursday's election, which saw the party gain an 80-seat majority.