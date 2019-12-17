Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Hart (left), pictured with James Cleverly (centre) and Alister Jack (right), said he wants a positive relationship with Cardiff Bay

New Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has vowed to work "hand in hand" with the Welsh Government.

In his first interview since being promoted to the cabinet, Mr Hart said he wants "a positive relationship with Cardiff Bay".

"I don't want petty Cardiff and Westminster arguments to get in the way", he added.

Mr Hart was given the job on Monday, after Alun Cairns resigned earlier in the election campaign.

The Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire MP added that his job is to be "the voice of Wales at the heart of the UK government".

On whether there was still a role for a Welsh secretary, Mr Hart said "the PM's main thing has been promoting the union" and it would not make sense to scrap the post.

The UK government cabinet met for the first time after the election on Tuesday morning

Mr Hart's appointment was followed by the news that Monmouth Conservative MP David TC Davies had been made a junior minister - the sixth to hold the post in two years.

He will not be paid for the job. Mr Davies was also made an assistant government whip, a role that he will be paid for.

On Monday First Minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped "to meet soon to discuss Welsh Government priorities and ensure they are heard at the UK government's cabinet table".