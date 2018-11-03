Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Early voter in California

Millions of Americans are already voting to decide the shape of the next Congress, ahead of polling day on Tuesday. Here's how to keep up with the latest results, analysis and interviews on BBC online, social media, radio and TV.

Online

The BBC News website is providing across-the-board coverage of the US mid-term elections to UK and international audiences.

We will be streaming the BBC's live TV results programme from midnight GMT/19:00 EST on Tuesday, 6 November and there will be a full results service with live video, news stories and key clips for desktop and mobile through the night and the following day.

You can also follow our live page for the latest news and analysis from BBC editors and correspondents as well as expert views from guest interviewees and other commentators, and a selection of commentary from across the globe.

Television

US 2018: Election Night in America, presented by Katty Kay and Christian Fraser in Washington.

From midnight GMT/19:00 EST on Tuesday on the BBC World News channel and the BBC News channel in the UK.

Special coverage, reaction and analysis throughout Wednesday.

Radio

BBC News Special, presented by Philippa Thomas, Nuala McGovern and Jamie Coomarasamy on BBC World Service from 2200 GMT/1700 EST on Tuesday and BBC Radio 4 from midnight GMT/1900 EST on Tuesday.

Social media

Twitter - Follow the results as they come in and all the latest analysis, video and graphics on BBC North America and the significant developments on BBC World.

Facebook - We will be sharing the most newsworthy and interesting moments of the night on the BBC News Facebook page and we will have Facebook Lives on Wednesday taking in what's happened and what it means.

Instagram - We'll have a range of pictures on the BBC Instagram showing the key developments of the night, plus Instagram stories that encapsulate the big themes.

The BBC out and about

BBC correspondents will be reporting from key cities across the US and you can follow them on Twitter.

Washington

Katty Kay, World News presenter @KattyKayBBC

Jon Sopel, North America editor @BBCJonSopel

Dave Lee, technology correspondent @DaveLeeBBC

Anthony Zurcher, North America correspondent @awzurcher

Dan Johnson, North America correspondent @DanJohnsonNews

Chris Buckler, North America correspondent @csbuckler

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nick Bryant, New York correspondent @NickBryantNY

Miami, Florida

Rajini Vaidyanathan, North America correspondent @BBCRajiniV

Houston, Texas

Gary O'Donoghue, Washington correspondent @BBCBlindGazza

New Jersey

Nada Tawfik, New York correspondent @bbcnadatawfik

Arizona

James Cook, North America correspondent @BBCJamesCook

California

Peter Bowes, North America correspondent @peterbowes

