Voters in America will decide on 3 November whether Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four years.

The Republican president is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, who is best known as Barack Obama's vice-president but has been in US politics since the 1970s.

As election day approaches, polling companies will be trying to gauge the mood of the nation by asking voters which candidate they prefer.

We'll be keeping track of those polls here and trying to work out what they can and can't tell us about who will win the election.

Biden leading national presidential polls

National polls are a good guide as to how popular a candidate is across the country as a whole, but they're not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the election.

In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton led in the polls and won nearly three million more votes than Donald Trump, but she still lost - that's because the US uses an electoral college system, so winning the most votes doesn't always win you the election.

With that caveat aside, Joe Biden has been ahead of Donald Trump in most national polls since the start of the year. He has hovered around 50% in recent months and has had a 10-point lead on occasions.

Who's ahead in national polls? Trend line showing average voting intention based on individual polls Show individual polls J F M A M J J A S 30 40 50 60 Nov 03 Election day 52 days until TREND 43% 51% average voting intention based on individual polls Skip chart Date BIDEN TRUMP Sep 10 51 43 Sep 09 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 07 49.5 42 Sep 06 49.5 42 Sep 06 49.5 42 Sep 05 50.5 42.5 Sep 04 50.5 42 Sep 04 50.5 42 Sep 03 50.5 42 Sep 02 50.5 42.5 Sep 02 50.5 42.5 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 30 50 41 Aug 30 50 41 Aug 29 50.5 41.5 Aug 28 50.5 42.5 Aug 28 50.5 42.5 Aug 27 50.5 42.5 Aug 26 50 43 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 24 50 42 Aug 23 50 42 Aug 22 50 42 Aug 21 50 42 Aug 20 50 42 Aug 19 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 17 50 42 Aug 16 50 42 Aug 15 50 42 Aug 15 50 42 Aug 14 50 41.5 Aug 14 50 41.5 Aug 13 50 41 Aug 12 50 41.5 Aug 12 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 10 49.5 41 Aug 09 49 41 Aug 08 49 41 Aug 07 49 41 Aug 06 49.5 41 Aug 05 49.5 41.5 Aug 04 50 42 Aug 04 50 42 Aug 03 50 42 Aug 02 49.5 41.5 Aug 01 49.5 41.5 Jul 31 49.5 41.5 Jul 30 49.5 41.5 Jul 29 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 27 50 41.5 Jul 26 51 41 Jul 25 51 41 Jul 24 51 41 Jul 23 51 41 Jul 22 50 41 Jul 21 50 41 Jul 21 50 41 Jul 20 50 40.5 Jul 19 51 41 Jul 18 51 41 Jul 17 50 40.5 Jul 16 50 40.5 Jul 15 50 40.5 Jul 15 50 40.5 Jul 14 50 40 Jul 14 50 40 Jul 13 50.5 40 Jul 12 50.5 40 Jul 12 50.5 40 Jul 11 49 40 Jul 10 49 40 Jul 09 49 40 Jul 08 49 40 Jul 07 49.5 40.5 Jul 07 49.5 40.5 Jul 06 49 41 Jul 05 49 40 Jul 04 49 40 Jul 03 49 40 Jul 02 49 40 Jul 01 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 29 50 41 Jun 28 49 41 Jun 27 49.5 40 Jun 26 49.5 40 Jun 25 50 41 Jun 24 50 41 Jun 23 49.5 40 Jun 23 49.5 40 Jun 22 50 41 Jun 22 50 41 Jun 21 50 41 Jun 20 50 41 Jun 19 50 41 Jun 18 50.5 41 Jun 17 50 41 Jun 16 50 41 Jun 16 50 41 Jun 15 49 41 Jun 14 49.5 41.5 Jun 13 49 41 Jun 12 49 41 Jun 11 49 41.5 Jun 10 49 42 Jun 09 49 42 Jun 08 49 42 Jun 07 49 42 Jun 06 49 42 Jun 05 49 42 Jun 04 48.5 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 02 48 41 Jun 02 48 41 Jun 01 48 42 Jun 01 48 42 May 31 48 41.5 May 30 48 42.5 May 29 48 42.5 May 28 48 42.5 May 27 48 42 May 26 48 42 May 25 48 42 May 24 48 42 May 23 48 42.5 May 22 48 42.5 May 21 48 42.5 May 20 48 42.5 May 19 48 43 May 19 48 43 May 18 49 44 May 17 49 44 May 16 48.5 43.5 May 15 48.5 43.5 May 14 49 43 May 14 49 43 May 13 48 43 May 12 47 43 May 11 47.5 42.5 May 10 47.5 42.5 May 09 47 42 May 08 47.5 42 May 07 47.5 42 May 06 47.5 42 May 05 48 42 May 04 48 42 May 03 47 42 May 02 47.5 41.5 May 01 48 42 Apr 30 47.5 41.5 Apr 29 48 42 Apr 28 48 42 Apr 28 48 42 Apr 27 48.5 42 Apr 26 48.5 42 Apr 25 48.5 42 Apr 24 48 42 Apr 23 48 42 Apr 22 48 42 Apr 21 48 42 Apr 20 48 43 Apr 19 48.5 42.5 Apr 18 48.5 42.5 Apr 17 48.5 42 Apr 16 48.5 42 Apr 15 48 42 Apr 14 48 42 Apr 13 48 42 Apr 12 47.5 42 Apr 11 47.5 42 Apr 10 47.5 42 Apr 09 47.5 42 Apr 08 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 05 48 42.5 Apr 04 48 43 Apr 03 48 43 Apr 02 48 43 Apr 01 48.5 44 Mar 31 49 45 Mar 30 49 45 Mar 29 49 45 Mar 28 49 45 Mar 27 49 45 Mar 26 49 45 Mar 25 49 44 Mar 24 49 43 Mar 24 49 43 Mar 23 50 44 Mar 22 50 44 Mar 21 52 42 Mar 20 52 43 Mar 19 52 43 Mar 18 52 42 Mar 17 52 42 Mar 16 52 43 Mar 15 52 43 Mar 14 52 43 Mar 13 52 43 Mar 12 52 43 Mar 11 51 43 Mar 10 50 43 Mar 09 51 42 Mar 08 51 42 Mar 07 50 43 Mar 06 49 45 Mar 05 49 45 Mar 04 49 45 Mar 03 49 45 Mar 02 49 45 Mar 01 49.5 45 Feb 29 50 45 Feb 28 50 44.5 Feb 27 50 44 Feb 26 49.5 44.5 Feb 25 50 45 Feb 24 50 45 Feb 23 50 45 Feb 22 50 44.5 Feb 21 50 44 Feb 20 50 44 Feb 19 50 44 Feb 18 50 44 Feb 17 51 44 Feb 17 51 44 Feb 16 50 43.5 Feb 15 50 43 Feb 14 50 43 Feb 13 50 43 Feb 12 49.5 45.5 Feb 11 50 44 Feb 10 49.5 43.5 Feb 09 49.5 43.5 Feb 08 49 44 Feb 07 49 44 Feb 06 49 44 Feb 05 50 46 Feb 04 50 45 Feb 03 50 45 Feb 02 50 45 Feb 01 50 44 Jan 31 50 44 Jan 30 50 44 Jan 29 50 44 Jan 28 50 44 Jan 27 50 45 Jan 26 50 45 Jan 25 50 45 Jan 24 50 46 Jan 23 50 46 Jan 23 50 46 Jan 22 50 44 Jan 21 50.5 45 Jan 20 50.5 45 Jan 19 50.5 45 Jan 18 48 46 Jan 17 48 46 Jan 16 48 46 Jan 15 48 46 Jan 14 48 46 Jan 13 48 46 Jan 12 48 46 Jan 11 48 46 82 days until Election day The BBC poll of polls looks at the individual national polls from the last 14 days and creates trend lines using the median value, i.e. the value in the middle of the set of numbers. See individual polls

By contrast, in 2016 the polls were far less clear and just a couple of percentage points separated Mr Trump and his then-rival Hillary Clinton at several points as election day neared.

Which states will decide this election?

As Mrs Clinton discovered in 2016, the number of votes you win is less important than where you win them.

Most states nearly always vote the same way, meaning that in reality there are just a handful of states where both candidates stand a chance of winning. These are the places where the election will be won and lost and are known as battleground states.

In the electoral college system the US uses to elect its president, each state is given a number of votes based on its population. A total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs, so a candidate needs to hit 270 to win.

As the map above shows, some battleground states have a lot more electoral college votes on offer than others so candidates often spend a lot more time campaigning in them.

Who's leading in the battleground states?

At the moment, polls in the battleground states look good for Joe Biden, but there's a long way to go and things can change very quickly, especially when Donald Trump's involved.

The polls suggest Mr Biden is ahead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.

Latest polling averages in battleground states Scroll table to see more data Click a column header to sort the table by that column in ascending or descending order State Biden Trump Who won in 2016? Arizona 49.0% 43.3% Trump by 3.6% Florida 48.2% 47.0% Trump by 1.2% Georgia 45.0% 46.3% Trump by 5.2% Iowa 45.0% 46.7% Trump by 9.5% Michigan 47.8% 43.6% Trump by 0.2% Minnesota 49.5% 44.5% Clinton by 1.5% Nevada 48.3% 44.3% Clinton by 2.4% New Hampshire 51.7% 42.0% Clinton by 0.4% North Carolina 48.0% 47.2% Trump by 3.7% Ohio 46.7% 44.3% Trump by 8.2% Pennsylvania 49.0% 44.7% Trump by 0.7% Texas 43.8% 47.3% Trump by 9.1% Virginia 51.5% 39.0% Clinton by 5.4% Wisconsin 49.8% 43.3% Trump by 0.8% Please update your browser to see full interactive Source: Real Clear Politics, Associated Press. Last updated: 12 September

But it's the battleground states where Mr Trump won big in 2016 that his campaign team will be most worried about. His winning margin in Iowa, Ohio and Texas was between 8-10% back then but it's looking much closer in all three at the moment.

Betting markets, however, are certainly not writing Mr Trump off just yet. The latest odds give him just less than a 50% chance of winning on 3 November, which suggests some people expect the outlook to change a lot over the next few weeks.

But political analysts are less convinced about his chances of re-election. FiveThirtyEight, a political analysis website, says Mr Biden is "favoured" to win the election, while The Economist says he is "likely" to beat Mr Trump.

Has coronavirus affected Trump's numbers?

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines in the US since the start of the year and the response to President Trump's actions has been split predictably along party lines.

Support for his approach peaked in mid-March after he declared a national emergency and made $50 billion available to states to stop the spread of the virus. At this point, 55% of Americans approved of his actions, according to data from Ipsos, a leading polling company.

But any support he had from Democrats disappeared after that, while Republicans continued to back their president.

By July, the data suggests his own supporters had begun to question his response - but there was a slight uptick at the end of August.

The virus is likely to be at the forefront of voters' minds and one leading model produced by experts at the University of Washington predicts the death toll will have risen to about 260,000 people by election day.

Mr Trump may be hoping Operation Warp Speed, his administration's vaccine initiative, can produce an "October surprise" - a last-minute event that turns the election upside down.

The chief scientific adviser to the initiative has said it's "extremely unlikely but not impossible" that a vaccine could be ready to distribute before 3 November.

Can we trust the polls?

It's easy to dismiss the polls by saying they got it wrong in 2016 and President Trump frequently does exactly that. But it's not entirely true.

Most national polls did have Hillary Clinton ahead by a few percentage points, but that doesn't mean they were wrong, since she won three million more votes than her rival.

Pollsters did have some problems in 2016 - notably a failure to properly represent voters without a college degree - meaning Mr Trump's advantage in some key battleground states wasn't spotted until late in the race, if at all. Most polling companies have corrected this now.

But this year there's even more uncertainty than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's having on both the economy and how people will vote in November, so all polls should be read with some scepticism, especially this far out from election day.