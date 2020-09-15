What's all this about?

The US election is complicated - but if you've got questions, we can find the answers.

We want you, our readers, to help guide our election coverage, and that's why we're launching the US Election Your Questions Answered project.

All it takes is filling out a form to send us your queries about anything and everything election-related, from how the electoral college works to the finer points of policy.

We'll turn your submissions into content that tackles the issues you care about, and at the end of the day, everyone's learned something new. And if you're a US voter, we also invite you to join our voter panel.

If all this sounds good to you, let's get started.

Send us your questions using the form below. If you can't see the forms, you may need to view the site on a desktop.

What questions do you have about the US election?

