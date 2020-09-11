Image copyright EPA Image caption Americans are expected to vote by mail in large numbers this election

Twenty years have passed since Americans woke up on an autumn morning after Election Day and did not know who would next lead the country.

It took 36 more days to resolve the contest between Al Gore and George W Bush as the country held its breath.

That prospect could happen again in 2020.

Why?

An unprecedented volume of postal ballots

Standing in a queue at a polling station on Election Day is the most common way American voters cast ballots, but in recent years, voting by mail has risen in popularity.

Whereas it was previously not uncommon for states to restrict voting by post to special circumstances - such as being a soldier who was serving abroad - now the practice is widely permitted in a majority of states, whether one is an "absentee voter" or for any other reason.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to prompt an unprecedented number of voters to cast ballots by post.

Some 80 million mail-in ballots are predicted to be cast - double the number in 2016 and more than any other election year.

The concern now, however, is that ballot deliveries could be delayed, and raise questions over whether they will count. States have wide latitude over determining election rules, including setting deadlines for a postal vote to qualify.

Image copyright EPA Image caption There have been concerns over whether the postal service has the capacity to handle the electoral mail

Pennsylvania will only include those received by 20:00 local time on election day, while California accepts votes as long as they are postmarked by the date, even if they arrive weeks later.

Some localities was forced to issue emergency orders to extend deadline during the 2020 primary election due to delays in the US Postal Service's deliveries, which could happen again in November.

In-person voting will take longer

The 2020 primary elections also gave voters a preview of problems that could mar in-person voting on Election Day. States from New York to Alaska struggled with running this traditional and still most common method of casting ballots.

This year, perennial issues like faulty voting machines were compounded by worker shortages and longer than usual queues due to social distancing concerns.

These led to changes that protracted the process - Kentucky sharply cut the number of polling stations and had to order polls to stay open longer, amid accusations that the pandemic was being used as a way to suppress minority votes.

Alaska forced all voters in some areas to use postal ballots because no polling station could be opened and Georgia was faced with lawsuits over malfunction polling machines.

Image copyright Inc via Getty Images Image caption The pandemic might mean longer waits for in-person voting

The slog of counting ballots

Two big factors threaten to prolong ballot counting, all but guaranteeing a longer-than-usual process for declaring a winner: the sharp increase in volume of postal ballots, and the likelihood of unusual - and possibly purposefully delaying - scrutiny.

Though there are differences, the typical process for counting begins after poll stations close. In-person votes are secure and transmitted to the county government centre, where these ballots are counted first. Once completed, officials begin counting ballots received by post.

Postal ballot counting takes longer because each vote must have a signature that is matched with a separate autograph on a registration card. With double in the number of postal ballots expected, that process alone will add time to the count.

Moreover, the veracity of the ballot can be subject to challenges by volunteer "poll watchers" who look over the shoulders of officials verifying the legitimacy of a ballot. Ballots that are challenged by a poll watcher are put aside to be checked again before being counted or rejected.

Image copyright AFP via Getty Images Image caption Election workers will have to count postal ballots

Poll watchers are a legitimate part of the democratic process, but experts warn that campaigns could manipulate their function to delay counts. The Trump campaign is recruiting "Trump poll watchers", whom critics fear will contest ballots to get them thrown out and delay the count.

Legal challenges galore

All this change and confusion mean that legal disputes are all but inevitable. More than 190 election lawsuits have already been filed across 43 states in 2020, contesting everything from identification requirements for postal voting in Oklahoma to the legality of Covid-related changes to primary voting dates and procedures in Wisconsin and Michigan.

It is anyone's guess what legal challenges could emerge just ahead of election day that could delay votes, or just after, that delays reporting a definitive result, but 2020 is shaping up to be the most litigious election in US history, according to Richard Hasen, a legal scholar at the University of California Irvine.

But disputes over rules certainly could have consequences - in the 2000 election, Mr Gore initially conceded and then retracted his concession after believing that his margin of loss in Florida should trigger a recount. It took a Supreme Court decision over the legality of a recount to settle the contest.

Candidates have an incentive to delay concession

With passions running so high on both sides, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be even more determined than usual presidential contenders not to admit defeat.

For Mr Biden, the contours of this year's voting pattern point to a strategic reason for him to delay conceding if he appears behind in the count on election night. Studies show that, in recent years, postal votes have been more often used by Democrats than Republicans.

Whereas in the past voting by mail was more popular among older people, and absentee voters casting ballots from outside a state who skew Republican, today the trend has shifted toward working people who cannot take time away from work to turn up at the polls, and they skew Democrat.

As a result, there is reason to believe that postal votes counted later will favour Mr Biden.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, has a political reason not to bow out, even if election night counts put him behind.

For months, the president has claimed that illicit forces are threatening to "steal" the election from him - either by methods to under-count his support or over-count ballots for Mr Biden. No small part of his political message has been about rejecting "coastal elites" who do not represent the American heartlands and rural West.

Mr Trump's supporters would surely complain that their votes are not being counted if the president were to admit defeat even if he appears behind in early key states like Florida and Pennsylvania on election night.