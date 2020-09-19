Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Justice Ginsburg spoke to the BBC in December 2019 about access to abortion

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death marks the passing of a liberal icon on the US Supreme Court, the loss of a jurist heralded by the left in the US for her passionate advocacy of women's rights, civil liberties and the rule of law.

Memorials and tributes to her, however, threaten to be overshadowed by the political firestorm that her death - and the resulting vacancy on the highest court in the US - will set off just 46 days before the presidential election.

Here's what you need to know about what might happen next and why the stakes are so high.

Will Trump nominate a replacement before the election?

Donald Trump could now have the opportunity to make a third lifetime appointment to the nine-justice Supreme Court, a remarkable opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on American law and politics in only his first term in office.

It appears certain the president will try - either before the November's election or after. And, if the Republicans lose, a confirmation could take place during a Senate "lame duck" session later in the year, before a new Congress and a president take office in January.

Image copyright Getty Images

Any attempt to fill the seat this year will prompt cries of hypocrisy from Democrats. They remember Republicans - including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - blocking Democratic President Barack Obama from filling a 2016 Supreme Court vacancy for nearly a year, until Trump could name a replacement in 2017.

At the time, Republicans said it was important for voters to express their opinion at the polls before a new justice was confirmed. McConnell, and some other Republicans, have since said that such a rule shouldn't apply when one party controls both the presidency and the Senate - which, conveniently, is the situation at the moment.

Would a Trump nominee get confirmed?

It could come down to a question of maths - and timing.

Republicans have 53 Senate seats, and need 50 votes to confirm a nominee. Already two Republicans - Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska - have said they support allowing Joe Biden to name the next justice if he were to win in November.

The pressure - from both sides - on Republican senators in tight re-election campaigns, nervous of angering moderate constituents or displeasing their base, will be extreme.

Republicans could avoid some of this pressure by waiting until after the election. Given that senators want to campaign, it would be difficult to schedule hearings and a vote before then, anyway. If they wait and Biden and the Democrats win, however, Democratic fury will be even greater, as they accuse Republicans of directly subverting the will of the people.

Why does it matter who is on the Supreme Court?

The situation is politically fraught not just because of the timing of Ginsburg's death, but also because the legal stakes are so enormously high.

If Trump does name a replacement, a likely candidate is circuit court judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was also under consideration by the president for the two previous vacancies. If she, or someone like her, filled Ginsburg's seat, it would move the ideological balance of the court sharply to the right.

Narrowly decided court rulings on abortion rights, immigration and presidential power that liberals celebrated earlier this year would instead be conservative victories.

The outcome for upcoming cases on healthcare and same-sex adoptions, as well as possible issues like gun control, voting rights, criminal procedure and religious freedom could be very different with a solid 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Will it help Trump or Biden in the presidential election?

Up until now, the presidential race between Trump and Biden has been remarkably stable, given the economic and social upheaval that has resulted from the coronavirus pandemic and protests over police brutality and institutional racism.

The Democrat has enjoyed a modest but comfortable lead over the president in national polls and those in many key swing states, suggesting that many Americans had settled on how they would vote.

Who's ahead in national polls? Trend line showing average voting intention based on individual polls Show individual polls J F M A M J J A S 30 40 50 60 03 Nov Election day 46 days until TREND 43% 50% average voting intention based on individual polls Skip chart Date BIDEN TRUMP Sep 17 50 43 Sep 16 50 43 Sep 15 50 43 Sep 15 50 43 Sep 15 50 43 Sep 15 50 43 Sep 14 51 43 Sep 14 51 43 Sep 13 51 43 Sep 12 51 43 Sep 12 51 43 Sep 11 51 43 Sep 10 51 43 Sep 10 51 43 Sep 09 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 08 51 43 Sep 07 49.5 42 Sep 06 49.5 42 Sep 06 49.5 42 Sep 05 50.5 42.5 Sep 04 50.5 42 Sep 04 50.5 42 Sep 03 50.5 42 Sep 02 50.5 42.5 Sep 02 50.5 42.5 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Sep 01 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 31 50 42 Aug 30 50 41 Aug 30 50 41 Aug 29 50.5 41.5 Aug 28 50.5 42.5 Aug 28 50.5 42.5 Aug 27 50.5 42.5 Aug 26 50 43 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 25 50 42 Aug 24 50 42 Aug 23 50 42 Aug 22 50 42 Aug 21 50 42 Aug 20 50 42 Aug 19 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 18 50 42 Aug 17 50 42 Aug 16 50 42 Aug 15 50 42 Aug 15 50 42 Aug 14 50 41.5 Aug 14 50 41.5 Aug 13 50 41 Aug 12 50 41.5 Aug 12 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 11 50 41.5 Aug 10 49.5 41 Aug 09 49 41 Aug 08 49 41 Aug 07 49 41 Aug 06 49.5 41 Aug 05 49.5 41.5 Aug 04 50 42 Aug 04 50 42 Aug 03 50 42 Aug 02 49.5 41.5 Aug 01 49.5 41.5 Jul 31 49.5 41.5 Jul 30 49.5 41.5 Jul 29 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 28 49 41 Jul 27 50 41.5 Jul 26 51 41 Jul 25 51 41 Jul 24 51 41 Jul 23 51 41 Jul 22 50 41 Jul 21 50 41 Jul 21 50 41 Jul 20 50 40.5 Jul 19 51 41 Jul 18 51 41 Jul 17 50 40.5 Jul 16 50 40.5 Jul 15 50 40.5 Jul 15 50 40.5 Jul 14 50 40 Jul 14 50 40 Jul 13 50.5 40 Jul 12 50.5 40 Jul 12 50.5 40 Jul 11 49 40 Jul 10 49 40 Jul 09 49 40 Jul 08 49 40 Jul 07 49.5 40.5 Jul 07 49.5 40.5 Jul 06 49 41 Jul 05 49 40 Jul 04 49 40 Jul 03 49 40 Jul 02 49 40 Jul 01 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 30 49.5 40.5 Jun 29 50 41 Jun 28 49 41 Jun 27 49.5 40 Jun 26 49.5 40 Jun 25 50 41 Jun 24 50 41 Jun 23 49.5 40 Jun 23 49.5 40 Jun 22 50 41 Jun 22 50 41 Jun 21 50 41 Jun 20 50 41 Jun 19 50 41 Jun 18 50.5 41 Jun 17 50 41 Jun 16 50 41 Jun 16 50 41 Jun 15 49 41 Jun 14 49.5 41.5 Jun 13 49 41 Jun 12 49 41 Jun 11 49 41.5 Jun 10 49 42 Jun 09 49 42 Jun 08 49 42 Jun 07 49 42 Jun 06 49 42 Jun 05 49 42 Jun 04 48.5 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 03 49 42 Jun 02 48 41 Jun 02 48 41 Jun 01 48 42 Jun 01 48 42 May 31 48 41.5 May 30 48 42.5 May 29 48 42.5 May 28 48 42.5 May 27 48 42 May 26 48 42 May 25 48 42 May 24 48 42 May 23 48 42.5 May 22 48 42.5 May 21 48 42.5 May 20 48 42.5 May 19 48 43 May 19 48 43 May 18 49 44 May 17 49 44 May 16 48.5 43.5 May 15 48.5 43.5 May 14 49 43 May 14 49 43 May 13 48 43 May 12 47 43 May 11 47.5 42.5 May 10 47.5 42.5 May 09 47 42 May 08 47.5 42 May 07 47.5 42 May 06 47.5 42 May 05 48 42 May 04 48 42 May 03 47 42 May 02 47.5 41.5 May 01 48 42 Apr 30 47.5 41.5 Apr 29 48 42 Apr 28 48 42 Apr 28 48 42 Apr 27 48.5 42 Apr 26 48.5 42 Apr 25 48.5 42 Apr 24 48 42 Apr 23 48 42 Apr 22 48 42 Apr 21 48 42 Apr 20 48 43 Apr 19 48.5 42.5 Apr 18 48.5 42.5 Apr 17 48.5 42 Apr 16 48.5 42 Apr 15 48 42 Apr 14 48 42 Apr 13 48 42 Apr 12 47.5 42 Apr 11 47.5 42 Apr 10 47.5 42 Apr 09 47.5 42 Apr 08 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 07 48 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 06 49 42 Apr 05 48 42.5 Apr 04 48 43 Apr 03 48 43 Apr 02 48 43 Apr 01 48.5 44 Mar 31 49 45 Mar 30 49 45 Mar 29 49 45 Mar 28 49 45 Mar 27 49 45 Mar 26 49 45 Mar 25 49 44 Mar 24 49 43 Mar 24 49 43 Mar 23 50 44 Mar 22 50 44 Mar 21 52 42 Mar 20 52 43 Mar 19 52 43 Mar 18 52 42 Mar 17 52 42 Mar 16 52 43 Mar 15 52 43 Mar 14 52 43 Mar 13 52 43 Mar 12 52 43 Mar 11 51 43 Mar 10 50 43 Mar 09 51 42 Mar 08 51 42 Mar 07 50 43 Mar 06 49 45 Mar 05 49 45 Mar 04 49 45 Mar 03 49 45 Mar 02 49 45 Mar 01 49.5 45 Feb 29 50 45 Feb 28 50 44.5 Feb 27 50 44 Feb 26 49.5 44.5 Feb 25 50 45 Feb 24 50 45 Feb 23 50 45 Feb 22 50 44.5 Feb 21 50 44 Feb 20 50 44 Feb 19 50 44 Feb 18 50 44 Feb 17 51 44 Feb 17 51 44 Feb 16 50 43.5 Feb 15 50 43 Feb 14 50 43 Feb 13 50 43 Feb 12 49.5 45.5 Feb 11 50 44 Feb 10 49.5 43.5 Feb 09 49.5 43.5 Feb 08 49 44 Feb 07 49 44 Feb 06 49 44 Feb 05 50 46 Feb 04 50 45 Feb 03 50 45 Feb 02 50 45 Feb 01 50 44 Jan 31 50 44 Jan 30 50 44 Jan 29 50 44 Jan 28 50 44 Jan 27 50 45 Jan 26 50 45 Jan 25 50 45 Jan 24 50 46 Jan 23 50 46 Jan 23 50 46 Jan 22 50 44 Jan 21 50.5 45 Jan 20 50.5 45 Jan 19 50.5 45 Jan 18 48 46 Jan 17 48 46 Jan 16 48 46 Jan 15 48 46 Jan 14 48 46 Jan 13 48 46 Jan 12 48 46 Jan 11 48 46 76 days until Election day The BBC poll of polls looks at the individual national polls from the last 14 days and creates trend lines using the median value, i.e. the value in the middle of the set of numbers. See individual polls

Ginsburg's death, however, injects a new level of uncertainty into the race.

The 2016 Supreme Court vacancy helped solidify conservative support behind Trump - particularly evangelicals who saw an opportunity to roll back abortion rights. Surveys suggested more voters on the right turned out because of Supreme Court than did liberals, giving Trump what could have been a critical advantage in a narrowly decided election.

There is the possibility that a vacancy on election day in 2020 could have a similar effect. Or, if Republicans fill the seat by then, it could remind those on the right why they should stick with Trump despite all the turmoil, self-created and otherwise.

Image copyright The Washington Post/Getty Images Image caption Ginsberg with Senators Daniel Moynihan (left) and Joe Biden in 1993

On the other hand, Democrats, who were so devoted to Ruth Bader Ginsburg that they bought "RBG" action figures, watched films and documentaries about her and fretted over each new health crisis, could be even more motivated to vote to preserve her legacy. If Ginsburg's death ticks up enthusiasm among younger or less reliable voters, it could be Democrats who reap the electoral rewards.

It's a thicket of unknowns, but in a race that was tilting toward Biden, any change in the existing dynamics is good news for Trump.

How might Democrats retaliate?

One thing is clear, however, and it's that rage will consume the left if Trump succeeds in replacing Ginsburg - particularly if Biden and the Democrats prevail in November.

Already there's talk of political retaliation if Republicans push through their nominee. A few of the more obvious moves, once considered extreme, are already being mentioned - ending of the Senate legislative filibuster that allows a minority in the chamber to thwart the will of the majority, adding new seats to the Supreme Court and offering statehood (and congressional representation) to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, among them.

2020 has been a trying year for America - politically, socially and culturally. One way or another, there is now a Supreme Court battle in the works, one that is sure to be as vicious and hard-fought as any in modern memory.

If the fabric of national cohesion hasn't been tested already, it will be.