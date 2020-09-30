Image copyright Reuters

So this is the kind of debate it's going to be. It was predicted that Donald Trump's objective during this debate was to rattle Joe Biden - and within minutes of it's start, it became clear he planned to do this by constantly interrupting the former vice-president.

That's made for a series of chaotic exchanges, that included Trump questioning Biden's intelligence and Biden calling Trump a clown, shushing him and asking, indignantly, "will you shut up, man"?

Time and time again, Trump would snipe at Biden, leaving the Democrat laughing and shaking his head.

As moderator Chris Wallace announced that the coronavirus was the next topic and that both candidates would have two and a half uninterrupted minutes to answer, Biden quipped: "Good luck with that".

Uh, yeah. Moderating this free-for-all may be the worst job in American right now.

Biden's deliberate camera move

Speaking of the coronavirus, this was always going to be difficult terrain for the president - and it came up early in the debate.. He had to defend a response that has resulted in more than 200,000 American deaths. He did so by saying the steps he's taken prevented more deaths from taking place and suggesting Biden would have made things worse.

Biden's reply was to talk directly at the camera, asking the viewers if they could believe Trump (polls indicate a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the pandemic).

In one telling exchange, Trump boasted about the size of his campaign rallies - held outside because that's what the "experts" - with emphasis on that word - suggest. He then said Biden held smaller rallies because he couldn't attract larger crowds.

It represents a fundamental difference in the way the two candidates view the pandemic and whether the situation is getting better - or worse.

Trump touts his record of getting things done

If there's a message the Trump campaign wants Americans to take away from this debate - a clip that was tweeted out from the president's account even as the debate was ongoing - it's that Joe Biden had almost half a century in public office to solve the problems facing the country, and those problems are still around.

"In 47 months, I've done more than you've done in 47 years," Trump told the vice-president.

Biden's response came later in the debate.

"Under this president, we've become weaker, sicker, poorer and more divided," he said.

Biden fails to hurt Trump on his 'hidden taxes'

When the New York Times story about Trump's taxes broke on Sunday night, it was viewed as a bombshell - the public was finally getting a look at information the president had, in a break with tradition, withheld for years.

When the topic came up in the debate, Donald Trump offered a similar defence to the one he provided in 2016 - that he had paid plenty of taxes and his ability to avoid a larger tax bill was simply his taking advantage of the law.

Biden, for his part, tried to turn the topic into a condemnation of Republican-passed tax reform. While he noted that Trump paid less in federal taxes than schoolteachers, that message - which could have been a powerful attack - got buried in ensuing scuffle with the president.

If Trump's tax returns have any legs as an issue in this campaign, it won't be because of this debate.

'I'm the Democratic Party, not Bernie'

One of Trump's goals during this debate - and throughout the whole campaign - is to paint Biden as beholden to the left wing of his party. Biden, in his very first exchange with the president, outlined his defence.

The opening topic for tonight's debate was the Supreme Court, but Biden quickly tried to turn the discussion to the Affordable Care Act - which is at risk because of a pending case before the high court.

Trump tried to accuse Biden of supporting "socialised medicine" and pushing to do away with private insurance, prompting the Democrat say that wasn't in his plan - and he's the Democratic nominee.

"I am the Democratic Party right now," he said. "The platform of the Democratic Party is what I approved."

