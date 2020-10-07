Image copyright BBC News

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be under the microscope in Wednesday's vice-presidential debate.

President Donald Trump is currently ill with Covid 19, a virus that's claimed over 200,000 American lives, bringing renewed attention to the vice-presidential role.

Many voters were frustrated by last week's chaotic presidential debate, and hope for a calmer exchange between Pence and Harris.

Tonight, we're watching the debate with four members of our US election voter panel. Let's meet them.

Shloka Ananthanarayanan, 33, is a progressive voter from New York City who works for an international bank. She is backing Joe Biden but more enthusiastically supporting Kamala Harris as the second on the ticket.

Why do you support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Empathy. 2020 has revealed how we are all interconnected and our actions can have wide-ranging consequences across our communities, country and even the globe. Throughout his career, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated compassion and care for the people around him and for all Americans regardless of their political affiliation, and that's the kind of leadership we need to have in the White House.

What are you looking for in tonight's VP debate?

A more substantive and coherent discussion of the issues that matter to the American public and a clear articulation of how the parties differ in their approach to issues like healthcare, economic policy, and voting rights. As a woman, I am particularly keen on seeing if they will broach Roe v Wade and reproductive rights, given that Pence and Harris espouse such differing viewpoints and we currently have a battle for the Supreme Court that could have lasting consequences for this particular issue.

Jim Sullivan is a fiscal conservative who "holds his nose" to vote Trump but finds the leftward tilt of the Democrats too "radical and jolting". He considers Mike Pence more conservative than him, but a decent (albeit boring) man who would make a good president.

Why do you support Donald Trump and Mike Pence?

Simply this: "Promises made, promises kept" in the judiciary with his appointments of over 200 federal judges, Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and hopefully, Amy Coney Barrett. Tax reform that unleashed our economy, spurring record low unemployment, record high income and a robust economy. On foreign policy, Trump's decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem, his toughness on Russia and China and his generally strong leadership style has moved the dial in many places.

What are you looking for in tonight's VP debate?

Looking for a lot less drama. Looking for a lot more civil dialogue where issues and policy positions are covered in more clear detail.

Akayla Sellers is a Democratic college student at the University of Charleston studying public health and pre-med. She is enthusiastically behind the Biden/Harris ticket and excited to see Harris bring the issues of black America to the table.

Why do you support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

A vote for Biden/Harris means a vote towards saving the lives of marginalised communities, one decision at a time. This current administration has shown from decisions on immigration to healthcare pre- and post-Covid-19 that there is a failed system. The Biden/Harris candidacy provides hope for an equitable future for all!

What are you looking for in tonight's VP debate?

During these times of racial uproar I'm looking forward to seeing Senator Harris confront her controversial past, which we know Vice-President Pence will use against her. I'm also looking forward to seeing the juxtaposition of her upcoming policing reform policies.

Gordon Kou is a Christian engineering graduate student at the University of Utah, where Wednesday's debate is being held. He is still undecided in who to vote for and is considering voting third party, as he did in 2016.

Why are you still undecided on who to vote for?

I vote based on a candidate's policies and integrity. While I have been happy with many of President Trump's policies, I have been turned off by his rhetoric and conduct. And while I think Joe Biden is an honest man, I don't like his platform and the direction his party is going. As such I've also been exploring third-party candidates so I can have confidence in my vote.

What are you looking for in tonight's VP debate?

I'm looking forward to seeing how the VP candidates hold their own in defending their party's nominee and platform. VP candidates are also early frontrunners for future elections and so I think it is important to know who they are and where they stand.

