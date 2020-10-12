Covid on campus: Students fed up with being blamed for virus spike

I think that [Trump's response] is ignorant and selfish. He received the best medical care in the world but tries to compare his experience to be the same as everyone else's. One of my family members became really sick with Covid, and while he didn't die, he will have long lasting damage to his lungs. I saw him on death's door, and I can't imagine how upsetting the comment was for the friends and family of the 200,000+ Americans who have passed due to this disease.